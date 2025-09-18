Thursday's fortune: Stay grounded
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 05:00
Today's forecast reflects a balanced and moderate day for most signs, with many experiencing average finances and health, and a mix of emotional outcomes — from joy and harmony to jealousy or conflict. Here are your fortunes for Thursday, September 18.
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐀 Rat (Born in 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Generosity 🧭 West
🔹 Live in step with the times
🔹 Do not burden yourself with new things
🔹 A day of ordinary repetition
🔹 Nothing particularly good or bad may happen
🔹 There will be both strengths and weaknesses
🔹 Seek advice from experienced elders or superiors
🐂 Ox (Born in 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Understanding 🧭 East
🔹 Even if you lack appetite, eat well
🔹 Live youthfully and with optimism
🔹 Some tasks are optional, do them lightly
🔹 Don’t throw away what still has value
🔹 Put things in writing rather than relying on words
🔹 The morning may be more favorable than the afternoon
🐅 Tiger (Born in 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Good 💪 Strong ❤️ Harmony 🧭 East
🔹 The more family, the better
🔹 Let household matters unite everyone’s strength
🔹 Family harmony is the root of happiness
🔹 Show leadership and feel accomplishment
🔹 Promote growth through collaboration
🔹 Today, you are the star — expect success
🐇 Rabbit (Born in 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Jealousy 🧭 South
🔹 Hold your words but open your wallet
🔹 Avoid prejudice and act fairly
🔹 Remain balanced between two sides
🔹 Sometimes survival itself is victory
🔹 Complete tasks before others do
🔹 Secure what is rightfully yours
🐉 Dragon (Born in 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Understanding 🧭 North
🔹 Follow where your heart leads
🔹 The great road has no gates — opportunities are open
🔹 Don’t use a butcher’s knife to kill a chicken
🔹 Stop small issues before they grow
🔹 Understand the details of your work
🔹 Consider matters from others’ perspectives
🐍 Snake (Born in 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Spending 💪 Caution ❤️ Conflict 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid crowded places
🔹 Take half-body baths or sitz baths to relax
🔹 Drink water or tea frequently
🔹 Value the beauty of slowing down
🔹 You may face troubles with relationships
🔹 If you cannot avoid something, try to embrace it
🐎 Horse (Born in 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Happiness 🧭 South
🔹 Today is the best day — it’s all you have
🔹 Age is but a medal given by time
🔹 Plans will progress smoothly with rewarding results
🔹 Life may resonate with the fragrance of happiness
🔹 You may discover vision or passion in your work
🔹 Today, you are the star of the show
🐑 Sheep (Born in 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Tolerance 🧭 South
🔹 This or that — it all feels the same
🔹 People’s lives are not so different
🔹 Open your heart, approach others, and converse
🔹 Plan with careful predictions of outcomes
🔹 Decisions or choices may need to be made today
🔹 Neither overly good nor overly bad — it’s a mixed day
🐒 Monkey (Born in 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Encounters 🧭 East
🔹 You may hear news from relatives or obtain new belongings
🔹 Outings or appointments may come up
🔹 Respond flexibly to changes
🔹 New things require new approaches
🔹 Embrace a global mindset
🔹 Meet friends and enjoy good company
🐓 Rooster (Born in 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Fair 💪 Good ❤️ Joy 🧭 East
🔹 Don’t be stingy with yourself
🔹 Financial luck may rise with beneficial opportunities
🔹 Effort will not betray you
🔹 Finances may improve — consider investments
🔹 Extra income may come your way
🔹 A day of enjoyable spending
🐕 Dog (Born in 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Passion 🧭 South
🔹 Forget age — today is your youngest day
🔹 Live boldly with confidence and joy
🔹 Don’t put off today’s work until tomorrow
🔹 Instead of saying no, try saying yes
🔹 Share meal costs equally
🔹 Passion is the privilege of youth
🐖 Pig (Born in 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Average 💪 Average ❤️ Happiness 🧭 West
🔹 Whether you love or dislike, family remains family
🔹 A spouse can be better than a dutiful child
🔹 People live by bonds of affection
🔹 Do not be swayed by sentiment — stick to principles.
🔹 Even if something pleases you, act cautiously
🔹 Don’t mistake a smile from the opposite sex for affection
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)