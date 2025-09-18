 Diego Simeone says he was insulted before angry confrontation with Liverpool fan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Diego Simeone says he was insulted before angry confrontation with Liverpool fan

Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 10:03
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone reacts ahead of a Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Sept. 17. [EPA/YONHAP]

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone reacts ahead of a Champions League match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, England, on Sept. 17. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Diego Simeone said he faced repeated insults from the Anfield crowd before being sent off following an angry confrontation at the end of Atletico Madrid's Champions League game against Liverpool on Wednesday.
 
The Atletico coach said he responded to provocation from the crowd after Virgil van Dijk scored a stoppage-time goal in Liverpool's 3-2 win. It sparked a scuffle on the sideline with stewards and members of Atletico's coaching team all caught up in the fracas.
 

Related Article

 
Speaking through an interpreter after the game, Simeone said he was “getting insulted all game” and he reacted because “I’m a human.”
 
There were furious scenes at the end of the game at Anfield after Atletico had fought back from 2-0 down and then conceded in the second minute of added time to lose the match.
 
A large scuffle on the sideline saw stewards try to wrestle control of the situation before Simeone was eventually shown red card by Italian referee Maurizio Mariani.
 
TV footage showed Simeone confront a fan in the crowd and stewards going over to calm the situation down.
 
Simeone said coaches were in a place where they don't have the right to "reply or react.”
 
The Argentine coach would not say what insults he received.
 
“I’m not really going to get into the exact nature of the insults. I don’t want to get in that discussion," he said. "I’ve got to stay in my place. I know what went on behind the manager’s bench. I can’t solve society’s problems in one press conference. I’ve got to live with it because it exists all the time.”
 
Liverpool coach Arne Slot said he was unaware of what happened.

AP
tags Liverpool Diego Simeone Atletico Madrid Champions League

More in Football

Diego Simeone says he was insulted before angry confrontation with Liverpool fan

Six new members inducted into K League Hall of Fame

Korean club signs deal with Bayern-LAFC joint venture for youth development

2009 comes calling as Wayne Rooney, Maicon score in Seoul

Rooney, Maicon, Park Joo-ho score as Shield United wins Icons Match in Seoul — as it happened

Related Stories

Atletico's Diego Simeone on the hunt for future Korean stars

[VIDEO] Diego Simeone's thoughts on Jurgen Klopp's announcement

[VIDEO] Simeone's comments on narrow win at Mallorca

[VIDEO] Diego Simeone's best Inter moments

Atletico rout 10-man Celtic 6-0 in Champions League blowout
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)