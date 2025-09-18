Korean goalkeeper Jo shines even more brightly on U.S. soil
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 11:43 Updated: 18 Sep. 2025, 11:45
“I guess I’m more of an American style,” 34-year-old Ulsan HD goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo said with a laugh when asked why he always shines in matches played in the United States.
Under coach Hong Myung-bo, the Korean national team played two away friendlies in the United States this month as part of its preparations for the 2026 North and Central America World Cup.
In the first match, held on Sept. 6 in Harrison, New Jersey, Jo delivered a dazzling performance, making five crucial saves to secure Korea’s 2-0 victory over the U.S. He stopped shots that were practically goals, leaving U.S. players and fans stunned.
Rather than the 33-year-old football star Son Heung-min who recently joined the LAFC, who scored 1 goal and made 1 assist, the U.S. team pointed to Jo as the reason for its defeat.
U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said Jo is the MVP of the match, commending the goalkeeper’s saves. Jo did not play in the second friendly against Mexico.
“It feels awkward since goalkeepers don’t often get attention,” said Jo, who spoke to the JoongAng Ilbo after returning from his trip to the U.S. “But I’m proud that I could show that a goalkeeper’s saves can be as valuable as a striker’s goal. The more shots I face, the more excited I get,” said Jo, reminiscing about his performance on Sept. 6
This was not the first time Jo excelled in the United States. Playing for Ulsan at the FIFA Club World Cup in June, he also produced spectacular saves. Against Borussia Dortmund in the third group-stage match, Ulsan was overwhelmed, conceding 28 shots.
But Jo made 10 saves, limiting Dortmund to a narrow 1-0 win. His effort impressed the German club so much that it posted a message on social media saying, “We salute you.”
“The stronger the opponent, the more my fighting spirit burns,” said Jo. “And the United States just suits me. If I get a chance at the World Cup, I’m confident I’ll do well.”
Jo rose to fame at the 2018 Russia World Cup as Korea’s “Spider Hands,” stopping 12 of 15 shots on target in the group stage. Most memorably, he shut out then-world champion Germany in Korea’s 2-0 victory, known as the “Miracle of Kazan,” a match that earned him the nickname “Bit Hyeon-woo.” Koreans typically add the word bit, which means light in Korean, to liken a person of excellent to a shining star.
His ability to perform at his best abroad also stems from eating habits he built as a student.
Although he had grown to 1.83 meters (6 feet) by his first year in middle school, his thin frame kept him from standing out. Never selected for any youth national teams, he began eating more from that point, never being picky. During overseas training camps, he consistently ate local food to build his physique, a habit that still helps him maintain good condition no matter where he travels.
Now in his mid-30s, Jo is known for his relentless work ethic. After matches, he often loses 4 to 5 kilograms (8.81 to 11 pounds), as he runs about 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) per game compared to the average goalkeeper’s 7 kilometers. His wide coverage and stamina allow him to pull off lightning-quick diving saves even late in games, a trademark skill.
In recognition of his performance, Jo became the highest-paid domestic player in the K League for the 2024 season with 1.49 billion won ($1.08 million).
“I always play with the mindset that I’m still a rookie,” Jo said. “That way, I never slack off in training or self-management. I have no intention of giving way to my juniors anytime soon.”
