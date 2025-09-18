Son-sational: Son Heung-min scores 1st hat trick as LAFC licks Real Salt Lake

Son Heung-min has scored his first hat trick for Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).The Korean superstar scored three of his team's four goals as LAFC pounded Real Salt Lake 4-1 in their MLS contest at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, on Wednesday.Son opened the scoring in the third minute. Winger Timothy Tillman chipped the ball ahead to Son from the center of the field in a quick transition, and Son sprinted in on goalkeeper Rafael Cabral before slotting the ball into the bottom right corner.Son struck for the second time 13 minutes later, scoring from outside the box after taking a pass from Ryan Hollingshead to give LAFC a 2-0 lead. With all the time and space in front of him, Son once again beat Cabral to the bottom right area of the net.Son found the left goal post with a left-footed shot from just outside the center of the box in the 57th minute before testing Cabral with a right-footed shot from the right side of the area in the 63rd minute.Son did get his third goal of the match, thanks to some unselfish play by fellow forward Denis Bouanga.Marco Delgado forced an opposition turnover and pushed the ball ahead for Bouangna, with Son running toward the box to his left. Bouanga drew Cabral out of his position and then passed the ball over to Son, who rolled it into the gaping net to complete the hat trick.Son now has five goals in six MLS matches since joining LAFC last month.Dating back to his time with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, this was Son's first hat trick since Sept. 2, 2023, against Burnley.In his previous match Saturday, Son had scored less than a minute into what ended up being a 4-2 win over San Jose Earthquakes.Son was subbed out for David Martinez in the 86th minute, and Bouanga, who had a hat trick against San Jose, capped LAFC's rout with his 88th-minute goal.Yonhap