High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok calls Worlds silver medal 'miracle'

High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok said Thursday that, considering his injury setbacks, it was nothing short of a miracle that he was able to grab the silver medal at the world championships this week.Woo returned home two days after winning silver at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Woo, who'd also won silver at the 2022 worlds, jumped 2.34 meters (7.68 feet) to finish in second place behind Hamish Kerr of New Zealand, who cleared 2.36 meters.Woo had been undefeated in seven international competitions prior to the Worlds. But his season took a worrisome turn in August, when he suffered a calf injury that kept him on the sidelines for five weeks. Though he recovered in time for the championships, Woo picked up an ankle injury during the qualification over the weekend.At less than 100 percent, Woo still pushed Kerr, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, before settling for second place."I went hard during the qualification because I had to perform well there to get to the final. But since I was competing for the first time in a while, I suffered a bruise to my ankle," Woo told reporters after arriving at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul. "There was nothing I could do about it. I just tried to compete as hard as I could and have no regrets at the end. I still trusted the work I'd put in before my calf injury. And like a miracle, I jumped over the bar and brought home this medal."Woo said that prior to his calf injury, his goal was to win the world title. But what he kept referring to as a "minor" injury forced him to adjust his target."My coach and I talked about how I should just try to enjoy the competition, and then an opportunity will present itself," Woo said. "I was determined not to have any doubt in myself, and it worked out well in the end."Woo is now the first Korean athlete with multiple career medals at world championships. No Korean has won a world title.Woo had won the world indoor title in March this year. He was trying to become only the second male high jumper after Javier Sotomayor in 1993 to capture both the world indoor and outdoor championships in the same year.Woo and Kerr were the last two jumpers remaining in the final. After Woo failed to go over 2.36 meters, Kerr cleared the bar on his first attempt.Woo went for 2.38 meters but failed in his next two jumps, as Kerr grabbed his first world title.The two elite jumpers have also developed a close friendship over the years. After the final, Kerr said, "It's hard. We are such good friends that when we are really competing, I feel bad because I want to win, but I also want him to do his best as possible."Woo said battling Kerr for the title made the final "extra special.""If I hadn't been injured in August, I would have been able to put up a better fight," Woo added.Woo, 29, said he will not dwell on his close call and will keep looking forward to future competitions."I've only won silver medals at world championships and Asian Games. And I've not yet won an Olympic medal," Woo said. "Fortunately, we have the Asian Games in 2026, the world championships in 2027 and the Olympics in 2028. I will keep going and putting on good performances."Yonhap