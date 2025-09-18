 Ancient Egyptian gold bracelet goes missing from Cairo museum
Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 15:22
Gold bracelet missing from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A 3,000-year-old gold bracelet belonging to an ancient Egyptian pharaoh has gone missing from a renowned archaeology museum in Cairo, prompting an official investigation.
 
Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said it has requested a police investigation after the bracelet disappeared from the restoration department of the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square, central Cairo, according to reports by the BBC and other media on Wednesday.
 

The missing artifact is a gold bracelet inlaid with lapis lazuli beads, believed to have belonged to Pharaoh Amenemope of Egypt’s 21st Dynasty, who ruled from 993 to 984 B.C. It was discovered during an excavation of the tomb of Pharaoh Psusennes I in Tanis, where Amenemope was reburied after his original tomb was looted.
 
Authorities have not revealed when the bracelet was last seen. Local Egyptian media reported that museum staff discovered the bracelet was missing while reviewing the museum’s inventory ahead of the upcoming "Treasures of the Pharaohs" exhibition in Rome, scheduled for next month.
 
The ministry said it delayed announcing the loss to facilitate an internal investigation. It has since issued alerts to all airports, ports, and land border checkpoints in Egypt and distributed images of the bracelet to prevent smuggling attempts.
 
The museum has also formed a special committee of experts to conduct a full inventory of items stored in its restoration department.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
