China's defense minister renews threats to take over Taiwan as he opens security forum

China’s defense minister renewed threats that his country would take over self-ruled Taiwan as he opened a security forum in Beijing on Thursday.The "restoration" of Taiwan to China "is an integral part of the postwar international order," Dong Jun told an audience of international military officials attending the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, an annual event where China aims to project regional leadership and boost military cooperation.Beijing considers Taiwan — a democracy of 23 million people that has been governed separately from China since 1949 — to be a breakaway province, and has not ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control. China puts military pressure on Taiwan by sending warships and aircraft near the island almost daily.Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te and his ruling Democratic Progressive Party reject Beijing’s assertions and maintain that Taiwan is a sovereign country whose future should be decided by its people.Dong said China would "never allow any separatist attempts for Taiwan independence to succeed" and that it is ready to thwart "any external military interference.""The Chinese military stands ready to work with all parties to serve as a force for global peace, stability and progress," he said.While not mentioning the United States by name, Dong chided "behaviors such as external military interference, seeking spheres of influence and coercing others into taking sides." He called those a means to "plunge the international community into chaos and conflict."The security forum comes after Beijing earlier this month held a massive military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. China’s army, the world's largest, showcased its advanced weaponry at the parade, including Chinese-made hypersonic missiles and tanks.Dong stressed the importance of upholding the "UN-centered international system" as a framework for global peace and stability."We must defend the postwar order," he said. "We do not intend to overturn the existing order or to create a new one. Rather the goal is to reinforce the cornerstone and pillars of the system."Yonhap