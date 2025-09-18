FM Cho reaffirms Korea's support for 'two-state solution' in call with Palestinian counterpart

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Thursday reaffirmed Korea's continued support for a "two-state solution" to the Israel-Palestine conflict in his first phone talks with his Palestinian counterpart, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.Cho spoke by phone with Palestine's Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, as he expressed "deep concern" over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid the escalating conflict, the ministry said in a release."Minister Cho called for an immediate cease-fire and swift improvement in humanitarian conditions, reaffirmed Seoul's consistent support for a two-state solution and conveyed concern over measures that undermine it, such as [Israel's] settlement construction," the ministry said.A two-state solution calls for Israel and Palestine to coexist in peace, creating an independent Palestinian state separate from the state of Israel without undermining Israel's sovereignty. It is an approach long supported by the international community.Cho noted that Korea has been providing humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by the conflict in Gaza and pledged to continue participation in international efforts to resolve the crisis.The phone talks came amid the long-running tensions in the region, torn by the prolonged conflict that began in October 2023.In his phone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar earlier this month, Cho expressed concern over Israel's move to build Jewish settlements in the Israel-occupied West Bank, the larger part of the two Palestinian territories.Yonhap