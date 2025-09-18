 FM Cho reaffirms Korea's support for 'two-state solution' in call with Palestinian counterpart
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

FM Cho reaffirms Korea's support for 'two-state solution' in call with Palestinian counterpart

Published: 18 Sep. 2025, 21:12
Displaced Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip flee with their belongings along Al-Rasheed Street, west of Gaza City, on Sept. 1. According to the UN, around 90 percent of the population or 1.9 million people in Gaza have been displaced since the start of the conflict. [EPA/YONHAP]

Displaced Palestinians from the northern Gaza Strip flee with their belongings along Al-Rasheed Street, west of Gaza City, on Sept. 1. According to the UN, around 90 percent of the population or 1.9 million people in Gaza have been displaced since the start of the conflict. [EPA/YONHAP]

 
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Thursday reaffirmed Korea's continued support for a "two-state solution" to the Israel-Palestine conflict in his first phone talks with his Palestinian counterpart, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
 
Cho spoke by phone with Palestine's Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, as he expressed "deep concern" over the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid the escalating conflict, the ministry said in a release.
 

Related Article

"Minister Cho called for an immediate cease-fire and swift improvement in humanitarian conditions, reaffirmed Seoul's consistent support for a two-state solution and conveyed concern over measures that undermine it, such as [Israel's] settlement construction," the ministry said.
 
A two-state solution calls for Israel and Palestine to coexist in peace, creating an independent Palestinian state separate from the state of Israel without undermining Israel's sovereignty. It is an approach long supported by the international community.
 
Cho noted that Korea has been providing humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by the conflict in Gaza and pledged to continue participation in international efforts to resolve the crisis.
 
The phone talks came amid the long-running tensions in the region, torn by the prolonged conflict that began in October 2023.
 
In his phone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar earlier this month, Cho expressed concern over Israel's move to build Jewish settlements in the Israel-occupied West Bank, the larger part of the two Palestinian territories.

Yonhap
tags Palestine Korea Cho Hyun

More in World

Biz leaders in Georgia want Korean workers back but visa challenges persist

K-beauty brands to get additional online push from Amazon program

China's defense minister renews threats to take over Taiwan as he opens security forum

FM Cho reaffirms Korea's support for 'two-state solution' in call with Palestinian counterpart

German journalists' union criticises decision to take Jimmy Kimmel off air

Related Stories

Seoul envoy urges U.S. to address barriers to defense cooperation, warns of protectionism

South Korea, U.S. agree to use expression, 'denuclearization of North Korea,' not 'of Korean Peninsula'

South Korea to devise 'phased denuclearization' strategy for North: Foreign Minister Cho

Foreign Minister Cho, U.S. deputy national security adviser discuss Korean detainees in Georgia, visa system improvements

Korean, U.S. top diplomats discuss alliance advancement ahead of Lee-Trump summit
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)