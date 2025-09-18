German journalists' union criticises decision to take Jimmy Kimmel off air

Germany's main journalists' union urged major U.S. media to support journalists after Walt Disney-owned broadcaster ABC pulled "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (2003-) in a row over comments by the show's host about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk."We are observing a rampant erosion of freedom of the press and freedom of expression in the U.S.," DJV head Mika Beuster said in a statement on Thursday.Broadcasters like ABC were wrong, he said, adding that journalists needed the full support of their employers. "Their servility towards Trump will not bring them peace, but will result in further pressure."The suspension of Kimmel's show, which came after a threat by the head of the top U.S. communications regulator against Disney, marked the latest action taken against U.S. media figures, academic workers, teachers and corporate employees over their remarks about Kirk following his assassination.Republican leaders and conservative commentators have warned Americans to mourn Kirk respectfully or suffer consequences, and some people have been fired or suspended after discussing the killing online.Reuters