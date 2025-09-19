Kospi slides 0.46% as investors cash in on rally

Shares finished lower Friday, led by tech losses, as investors took a breather following recent rallies. The Korean won fell against the dollar.The Kospi lost 16.06 points, or 0.46 percent, to close at 3,445.24, a day after hitting a record high of 3,461.3.Trade volume was moderate at 339.5 million shares worth 14.18 trillion won ($10.15 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 635 to 242.The index opened in negative territory, despite overnight gains on Wall Street, and moved in a narrow range before sliding further.Foreigners and institutions sold a net 307.89 billion won and 335.68 billion won worth of shares, respectively, while retail investors bought a net 535.02 billion won."Optimism and caution coexist in the stock market now. The recent rally demonstrates the market momentum comparable to the surge seen during the Covid-19 pandemic era, but investors also want to take profits from recent sharp gains," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.The key stock index surged 3.02 percent from a week ago amid expectations for an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Seoul government's decision to scrap a plan to lower the threshold for major shareholders subject to the capital gains tax.Losses of tech shares dragged down the index.Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.99 percent to 79,700 won, while SK hynix remained unchanged at 353,000 won.Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution retreated 1.41 percent to 349,500 won, and major chemical firm LG Chem dipped 3.32 percent to 291,000 won.Major bio company Samsung Biologics fell 0.49 percent to 1,024,000 won, and No. 1 financial firm KB Financial Group decreased 0.77 percent to 116,500 won.Top automaker Hyundai Motor tumbled 2.06 percent to 214,000 won, and its sister affiliate Kia went down 0.49 percent to 101,600 won.Shipbuilders closed mixed. HD Hyundai Heavy shed 1.3 percent to 493,000 won, but Hanwha Ocean rose 0.63 percent to 111,700 won.Among gainers, power plant manufacturer Doosan Enerbility went up 0.33 percent to 60,800 won, and Kakao, the operator of the country's top mobile messenger, soared 3.55 percent to 67,000 won on reports that it will announce a new artificial intelligence service.The local currency was trading at 1,393.6 won against the greenback at 3:30 p.m., up 0.42 percent from the previous session of 1,387.80 won.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 3.8 basis points to 2.441 percent, while the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds went up 3.9 basis points to 2.583 percent.Yonhap