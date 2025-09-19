Chipotle's Seoul debut will make a splash. But will it last?
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 07:00 Updated: 19 Sep. 2025, 08:06
- WOO JI-WON
Chipotle is finally answering the call of Korean fans. The popular Mexican chain, best known for its customizable burrito bowls, will open its first Asian location in Seoul next year.
But can it win over Korea's picky diners in an already fiercely competitive dining scene?
One thing’s for sure. Korean taste buds are ready. Mexican cuisine has gone from niche to mainstream in record time. Over the past decade, not only have major franchises expanded nationwide, but a growing number of mom-and-pop eateries — from American-style spots like Cuchara to authentic taquerias — have also been popping up.
Chipotle’s success, however, will depend not only on how the brand adapts to local tastes, but also on how it handles the skepticism and questions already surrounding its much-hyped debut.
A rising appetite for Mexican food
When deciding what to eat — a central part of daily life for Koreans — “Mexican” has now become one of the go-to options for many in Korea.
The popularity is just as obvious on delivery platforms.
On Baedal Minjok, one of the country’s largest delivery apps, the number of restaurants selling tacos surpassed 21,000 as of April, a 20 percent increase compared to two years ago, according to its official data. Taco orders also surged from 80,000 in 2022 to 145,000 in 2024.
Social media tells a similar story. Baedal Minjok's report shows that mentions of tacos across social media platforms including Instagram and Naver blogs began rising in 2014, and peaked in 2017 before dipping and starting to climb again in 2021.
Another major delivery app, Coupang Eats, even lists Mexican as a stand-alone category — while Vietnamese and Thai food remain lumped under “Asian” — a clear sign that Mexican cuisine has gone mainstream.
Franchises have been crucial to this expansion. Texas-based On the Border, one of the pioneers of Mexican dining in Korea, opened its first branch in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, in 2007 and now operates nine outlets. Homegrown brands such as Godeat and Casa de Tacos have also grown rapidly, with Godeat boasting over 45 locations nationwide.
Mexicali, adopting Mexico’s Baja California style, was a food truck before opening its first brick-and-mortar store in Seoul’s Gwangjin District. It draws long lines on both weekdays and weekends. In Haebangchon, Taco Stand bustles with regulars and newcomers alike, with many praising its flavors as the closest to those found in Mexico.
"These days, you can easily find a Mexican restaurant," said a food industry official. "Unlike the past, Mexican food has now become a value-for-money option, as other menus have grown expensive."
What makes Chipotle appealing?
What sets Chipotle apart from existing Mexican eateries is easily its focus on customization — letting diners personalize from meat to salsa to vegetables.
This could work greatly in Chipotle’s favor, as Koreans are now in love with DIY dining. Just look at Shabu Allday, the shabu-shabu buffet chain packed with customers customizing everything from meat cuts to sauces and vegetables. Ashley Queens buffet has its own “build-your-own” corners, like a cheese-drop wall and waffle station, which the chain credits as a big reason for its continuing popularity.
“For me, Chipotle feels like a simpler meal compared to sit-down Mexican restaurants in Korea,” said office worker Seong Su-bin. This fast ordering system could definitely appeal to those looking for a satisfying meal before quickly getting back into a busy day.
At the same time, many Mexican restaurants are enjoying renewed popularity as a hip and trendy dining choice, with many drawing attention as much for their style as for their food.
Oldies Taco is another head-turning spot near Euljiro 3-ga Station, tucked into the corner of a building with a big, bright neon sign. Standing outside and eating tacos on the window sill has become a signature experience for customers.
Does Chipotle have a chance?
In the U.S., it consistently ranks among Gen Z’s favorite brands. In Piper Sandler’s "Taking Stock with Teens" survey released this April, it ranked No. 3 behind Chick-fil-A and McDonald’s.
And when a global fast-casual chain lands in Seoul for the first time, it almost automatically carries a sense of novelty, hipness and coolness as proven in the cases of Shake Shack and Tim Hortons.
But most of all, many Korean fans have been waiting years for the fast food chain's arrival.
“I went to Chipotle when I traveled to the United States because my friends told me it was a must,” said 26-year-old Seong, who tried it during a trip to New York in February with her siblings. "I will definitely go when it opens."
An Instagram post announcing Chipotle’s Korea debut drew more than 22,500 likes and 700 comments as of Tuesday, showing the massive enthusiasm. One top comment, “Just come and I will open-run,” received over 100 likes.
Concerns cloud Chipotle’s debut
It’s undeniable that the hype is real, but so are the questions.
For one, there’s the price. Chang and Seong both voiced concerns about its possible price range. “If it’s over 14,000 won, I’ll have to think twice,” Chang said. Seong also said she would hesitate if a bowl went well beyond 10,000 won.
In the U.S., a customizable burrito or bowl sells for $11.85 before tax, which is roughly 16,000 won. If prices land in that range in Korea, it would be nearly 70 percent higher than the average lunch cost in the greater Seoul area, which stands at 9,500 won, according to NHN Payco data.
Another concern is the company behind Chipotle’s Korean debut, SPC Group.
Best known for Paris Baguette and Baskin Robbins, SPC has a proven record of bringing global chains to Korea. In July 2016, the group opened Korea’s first Shake Shack near Gangnam Station. Operated directly by SPC’s holding company, Paris Croissant, the brand has since expanded to 32 locations nationwide, with the latest one opening at Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 2 this June.
Recognized for its management capabilities, SPC also secured the rights to expand Shake Shack into Southeast Asia. In 2023, Paris Croissant spun off Shake Shack into a new subsidiary called Big Bite Company, and Chipotle will operate under this subsidiary, as it secured exclusive rights to run the U.S. chain in Korea and Singapore through a joint venture with Chipotle called S&C Restaurants Holdings.
Then there’s the issue of SPC’s image. When news first broke that Chipotle would likely be operated by SPC Group, many online comments expressed disappointment. The reaction reflects SPC’s tarnished reputation following a series of workplace safety controversies, including factory accidents in 2022 and 2025 that resulted in worker deaths and drew harsh criticism from the public.
One comment on an Instagram post announcing the news reading "SPC? Why does it have to be SPC?" received over 1,450 likes, while another saying simply, “Why SPC,” was the second-most liked with 750 likes.
So yes, Chipotle’s debut in Seoul will almost certainly bring long lines and plenty of excitement. But whether that hype lasts will depend on factors such as how it prices its bowls, adapts to the fiercely competitive dining scene and whether SPC can win back consumer trust.
