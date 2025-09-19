G-Dragon's Galaxy Corporation turns to the black with $90M in revenue
AI-based entertainment tech company Galaxy Corporation reported revenue of 126 billion won ($90.4 million), operating profit of 12 billion won and net profit of 13 billion won in the first half of 2025, marking a turnaround into the black.
The company’s performance outpaced even its explosive growth in 2024, when sales surged 207 percent on year. In just six months, Galaxy generated more than triple its 2024 full-year revenue of 40 billion won. Until last year, the firm had consistently posted operating and net losses.
The company credited much of the revenue boost to G-Dragon’s "Übermensch" world tour, which it said demonstrated the singer’s global influence. The tour’s first leg, covering Japan, the Philippines, Taiwan and Hong Kong, has been completed, while ticket sales for his media exhibition sold out within a month.
Galaxy also highlighted its technology-driven content projects, such as its “space AI” music broadcast project to beam songs into space and an AI-powered music video collaboration with Microsoft.
Looking ahead, the company said it plans to significantly expand revenue in the second half of 2025, leveraging an extended G-Dragon world tour with encore performances and the addition of stars, including actor Song Kang-ho and singer Kim Jong-kook.
