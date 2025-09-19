Hyundai CEO vows diversification into other global markets as U.S. tariffs bite into profits
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 19:05
José Muñoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor, vowed to diversify the company’s markets, pledging a move into Europe, Latin America and the Middle East as a 25 percent tariff continues to erode profitability in the United States.
Speaking at the 2025 CEO Investor Day event in New York on Thursday, Muñoz stressed that while the United States remains Hyundai’s most profitable market, the company would not rely solely on it and would pursue diversification. He also urged investors not to misunderstand Hyundai’s strategy as U.S.-centric.
Hyundai has set a target of increasing global sales from 4.17 million vehicles this year to 5.55 million by 2030. The share of North American sales is projected to fall from 29 percent to 26 percent, while sales in Europe (14 to 15 percent), Asia-Pacific (5 to 7 percent) and China (4 to 8 percent) are expected to grow.
To that end, Hyundai plans to roll out region-specific models, including the Ioniq 3 small electric vehicle (EV) in Europe in 2026, a mid-sized EV sedan tailored for China in 2026, a compact SUV EV for India in 2027 and pickup trucks for Latin America and Southeast Asia. The company also aims to expand the sales markets for the Genesis model.
The push for diversification is tied to ongoing U.S. tariffs. Despite last month’s Korea-U.S. summit, differences remain over Korea’s $350 billion investment in the United States, leaving the timeline for reducing auto tariffs from 25 percent to 15 percent uncertain.
Hyundai revised its 2025 operating profit margin target down from 7 to 8 percent to 6 to 7 percent, citing tariffs as a key factor. According to IBK Securities, the 25 percent tariff costs Hyundai about 400 billion won ($286.5 million) annually and Kia about 300 billion won.
Muñoz emphasized that Hyundai could not base its forecasts on the assumption that U.S. auto tariffs would be reduced, though he noted the company would welcome a cut to 15 percent in the future.
Japan, Hyundai’s biggest rival in the U.S. market, has already been enjoying the lower 15 percent tariff since Tuesday, undermining the price competitiveness of Korean cars. Hyundai’s response has been to expand its sales base beyond the United States, but it cannot afford to retreat from the world’s No. 2 auto market, where demand reached 15.9 million units last year.
The company reaffirmed its plan to follow through with its previously announced U.S. investments — $21 billion in March and another $5 billion in August — to expand capacity at its Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Georgia. The plant’s annual production will be increased from 300,000 to 500,000 vehicles by 2028 through new facilities and robotics. Muñoz said robotics will replace dangerous or labor-intensive work to reduce costs and improve profitability.
Hyundai also plans to expand its locally produced Genesis lineup in the United States. The automaker began producing the GV70 EV in 2022 but halted production last month. In partnership with General Motors, Hyundai will jointly develop and release five EV models for the North American market, including a commercial van, starting in 2028. To bolster autonomous driving capabilities, Hyundai is also seeking to acquire Chinese robotaxi firm Momenta.
On labor needs, Muñoz said the deployment of Korean technicians is inevitable for Hyundai’s U.S. projects, urging both governments to create a special visa system.
“Many of those colleagues were working on the final calibration and testing of advanced battery production technology at a battery plant supporting our operations in Georgia,” he said. “We hope the U.S. and Korea can work on mutually beneficial solutions for short-term business travel, especially for specialized technical expertise.”
The shift toward more U.S. production has raised concerns about a potential decline in domestic output. Muñoz said Korean plants could still supply other markets, but Lee Hang-gu, an adviser at the Korea Automotive Technology Institute, warned against it.
“If Hyundai’s plans proceed, exports to the U.S. could fall by about 500,000 units by 2028, and it will be difficult to absorb that volume elsewhere,” Lee said. “A decline in domestic production would inevitably lead to job losses.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM HYO-SEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)