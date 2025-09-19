KT confirms another hack mere weeks after micro-payment scam
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 12:14
Amid a wave of cyberattacks targeting Korean telecom companies, KT confirmed again on Friday that one of its servers has been hacked, just weeks after the company became embroiled in a scandal involving unauthorized microtransactions.
KT said Friday it reported signs of a security breach to the Korea Internet & Security Agency at 11:57 p.m. on Thursday. The company said it detected four confirmed breaches and two other suspicious incidents.
The latest breach was discovered during a four-month audit of its servers, conducted by an external cybersecurity firm following a series of telecom hacking incidents, according to KT.
“We will fully cooperate with the government investigation to swiftly identify the compromised servers and do our utmost to determine the cause and extent of the breach,” KT said in a statement.
In response to the recent string of hacking incidents, the government vowed to implement sweeping measures to address the situation.
At a joint press briefing on Friday, the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Financial Services Commission (FSC) said they are taking the situation seriously and would work across government agencies to devise fundamental countermeasures.
Ryu Je-myung, the second vice minister at the Science Ministry, said a joint public-private task force is analyzing the KT incident and will publicly share the findings in full transparency.
"The task force is currently focused on determining how the hacker's illegal base station managed to access KT's internal network and how personal information was extracted," Ryu said.
The vice minister added that authorities have so far identified 362 confirmed victims, with damages totaling about 240 million won ($172,000). Additionally, 20,030 users are believed to have been exposed to the base station, with personal data including phone numbers, IMSI (International Mobile Subscriber Identity) and IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) numbers potentially leaked.
“The government is working under the National Security Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and ICT, the FSC and other agencies to minimize the damage,” Ryu said. “We will completely review and overhaul the current cybersecurity framework and implement fundamental — not temporary — measures.”
He also warned that companies that deliberately delay or fail to report breaches could face stiffer penalties, including fines. “We will also revise the system to allow government-led investigations when there are signs of a breach, even without a company’s report,” he added.
FSC Vice Chairman Kwon Dae-young said that an investigation into Lotte Card revealed that the scope of its data breach was far greater than initially reported.
“We will ensure that Lotte Card fully implements consumer protection measures,” Kwon said. “Any violations uncovered during the investigation will be met with stern disciplinary action.”
