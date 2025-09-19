Should Korea work less? A four-and-a-half-day week sparks a divide.

Int'l customs body sides with Korea in dispute with India over Samsung equipment

Hyundai CEO vows diversification into other global markets as U.S. tariffs bite into profits

Tariff negotiations still in deadlock as Korea's trade negotiator returns from Washington

Georgia battery plant raid may help Korea in trade negotiations: Victor Cha

Related Stories

Japanese tariff deal with U.S. ups pressure on Korea ahead of crucial talks

Trade minister to visit U.S. to continue follow-up talks on trade deal

Trade minister signals openness to concessions as U.S. presses on beef, rice

Trade minister meets Japanese envoy to discuss economic partnership

No assurance yet from U.S. on extending tariff grace period for Korea, minister says