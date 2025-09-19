Discounts, mystery tours, Zanmang Loopy and more: Autumn tourism campaign aims to rejuvenate provincial Korea
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 07:00
-
- WOO JI-WON
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Fall has just become more exciting in Korea with the launch of a nationwide autumn tourism campaign, available to both Koreans and foreigners. The campaign features discounts, themed programs and rare access to sites typically closed to the public.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism rolled out the campaign in collaboration with three other ministries — the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries — along with six major business associations, including the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Korea Enterprises Federation.
The latest campaign aims to revive the local economy and revitalize regional tourism outside of Seoul.
A launch ceremony took place on Monday at HiKR Ground in Jung District, central Seoul, where participating ministries and associations signed an MOU. Singer Chuu, known for her cheerful energy, was named the campaign’s ambassador.
In transportation, discounts include 50 percent off tourist trains, a 10,000 won ($7) discount on the Naeilro Pass, which allows unlimited train rides for seven days, a 20,000 won discount on domestic flights, and 30 percent off express and intercity buses bound for regions with declining populations. Environmentally friendly and safe drivers can also receive Onnuri gift certificates worth up to 20,000 won.
In accommodation, the “Accommodation Sale Festa” offers lodging coupons worth up to 50,000 won, while discounts of up to 30,000 won are available for quality-certified accommodations and 10,000 won off camping sites.
Travelers also have access to up to 30 percent off tourism ventures and tour passes. The campaign is also rolling out 19 travel products across six themes — leisure sports, healing, arts, local festivals, local culture and gourmet cuisine — with an average discount of 45 percent available.
Train-travel events will also be available. The one-day train trip, a hit last year, is back at 39,000 won for 1,000 participants. For adventurers, a “mystery tour,” where the itinerary remains secret and may feature influencers, will be offered to 100 travelers.
To highlight overlooked destinations, the campaign will promote 27 hidden gems, including Hwagae Garden on Gyodong Island in Ganghwa County, Incheon, and Worasan Forest in Jinju, South Gyeongsang.
Among these are 13 new openings, including Janggeumi Park in Jeongeup, North Jeolla; the Jinan Plateau National Forest Therapy Center in Jinan, North Jeolla, which is scheduled to open in October; and the Mulmi Coastal Observatory in Namhae, South Gyeongsang, which is reopening after undergoing renovations.
Local governments are also participating. North Jeolla Province and the Korea Rural Community Corporation are offering tour pass discounts during the campaign period, while Geochang County in South Gyeongsang is hosting events that reimburse travelers for lodging and dining expenses.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety is promoting 51 Youth Villages with hands-on programs and highlighting must-visit islands to encourage island tourism, while the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has designated every second week through November as “Farm Tourism Week,” offering farm tours and hands-on experiences at small-scale farms.
A stamp tour will be run by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries across 18 fishing villages, offering hands-on activities. The Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business will support domestic travel by encouraging CEOs to allow employees time off to travel.
Full details on discounts and booking are available on the campaign’s official website.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)