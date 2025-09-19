 Discounts, mystery tours, Zanmang Loopy and more: Autumn tourism campaign aims to rejuvenate provincial Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Food & Travel

print dictionary print

Discounts, mystery tours, Zanmang Loopy and more: Autumn tourism campaign aims to rejuvenate provincial Korea

Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Kim Dae-hyun, vice minister of Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, hands over a plaque appointing singer Chuu as ambassador for the ministry's fall tourism campaign during a launch ceremony in central Seoul on Aug. 16. [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND CULTURE]

Kim Dae-hyun, vice minister of Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, hands over a plaque appointing singer Chuu as ambassador for the ministry's fall tourism campaign during a launch ceremony in central Seoul on Aug. 16. [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND CULTURE]

 
Fall has just become more exciting in Korea with the launch of a nationwide autumn tourism campaign, available to both Koreans and foreigners. The campaign features discounts, themed programs and rare access to sites typically closed to the public.
 
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism rolled out the campaign in collaboration with three other ministries — the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries — along with six major business associations, including the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Korea Enterprises Federation.
 

Related Article

The latest campaign aims to revive the local economy and revitalize regional tourism outside of Seoul.
 
A launch ceremony took place on Monday at HiKR Ground in Jung District, central Seoul, where participating ministries and associations signed an MOU. Singer Chuu, known for her cheerful energy, was named the campaign’s ambassador.
 
A poster for the autumn travel campaign featuring its ambassador Chuu [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM]

A poster for the autumn travel campaign featuring its ambassador Chuu [MINISTRY OF CULTURE, SPORTS AND TOURISM]

With the launch, travelers can enjoy major savings across transportation, accommodation and travel programs through November.
 
In transportation, discounts include 50 percent off tourist trains, a 10,000 won ($7) discount on the Naeilro Pass, which allows unlimited train rides for seven days, a 20,000 won discount on domestic flights, and 30 percent off express and intercity buses bound for regions with declining populations. Environmentally friendly and safe drivers can also receive Onnuri gift certificates worth up to 20,000 won.
 
In accommodation, the “Accommodation Sale Festa” offers lodging coupons worth up to 50,000 won, while discounts of up to 30,000 won are available for quality-certified accommodations and 10,000 won off camping sites.
 
Travelers also have access to up to 30 percent off tourism ventures and tour passes. The campaign is also rolling out 19 travel products across six themes — leisure sports, healing, arts, local festivals, local culture and gourmet cuisine — with an average discount of 45 percent available.
 
Train-travel events will also be available. The one-day train trip, a hit last year, is back at 39,000 won for 1,000 participants. For adventurers, a “mystery tour,” where the itinerary remains secret and may feature influencers, will be offered to 100 travelers.
 
To highlight overlooked destinations, the campaign will promote 27 hidden gems, including Hwagae Garden on Gyodong Island in Ganghwa County, Incheon, and Worasan Forest in Jinju, South Gyeongsang. 
 
Among these are 13 new openings, including Janggeumi Park in Jeongeup, North Jeolla; the Jinan Plateau National Forest Therapy Center in Jinan, North Jeolla, which is scheduled to open in October; and the Mulmi Coastal Observatory in Namhae, South Gyeongsang, which is reopening after undergoing renovations.
 
Pororo character Zanmang Loopy is also participating in the campaign to add more fun and a touch of the cute. At about 30 tourist destinations nationwide, visitors can access NFC stands to receive limited-edition Kakao emoticons created exclusively for the campaign.
 
Local governments are also participating. North Jeolla Province and the Korea Rural Community Corporation are offering tour pass discounts during the campaign period, while Geochang County in South Gyeongsang is hosting events that reimburse travelers for lodging and dining expenses.
 
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety is promoting 51 Youth Villages with hands-on programs and highlighting must-visit islands to encourage island tourism, while the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs has designated every second week through November as “Farm Tourism Week,” offering farm tours and hands-on experiences at small-scale farms.
 
A stamp tour will be run by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries across 18 fishing villages, offering hands-on activities. The Korea Federation of Small and Medium Business will support domestic travel by encouraging CEOs to allow employees time off to travel.
 
Full details on discounts and booking are available on the campaign’s official website.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea tour

More in Food & Travel

Foreign visitors flock to Golgul and Geumsun temples for unique experiences

Chipotle's Seoul debut will make a splash. But will it last?

Discounts, mystery tours, Zanmang Loopy and more: Autumn tourism campaign aims to rejuvenate provincial Korea

New digital festival butler service aims to improve cultural tourism experiences in Korea

From fine dining to film, Festival Shiwol to electrify Busan with creativity and culture

Related Stories

Anyang shares culture with foreign students with annual 'Fam Tour'

Oasis video draws anger in Korea over imagery resembling Rising Sun flag ahead of Liberation Day

Im Sung-jae still in Masters hunt despite tough finish in round of 70

Boy band Treasure adds three more performances to Asia tour

No beach out of reach with tourism organization's guide to seaside fun
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)