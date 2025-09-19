A priest’s journey from self-denial to self-compassion (KOR)

In church, the message was often repeated: love others but deny yourself. Many believers accepted this teaching without question, assuming that it would lead to peace of mind. For one Catholic priest, however, the result was not serenity but neurosis. Depression and anxiety grew instead. As he later came to realize, ignorance of the inner self can be a cause of illness. Without self-love, love for others is impossible. Harming oneself while professing care for others, he concluded, is chilling.This reflection is central to Father Matthew Hong Sung-nam’s latest book, "Father Hong Sung-nam’s Lifesaving Counseling Office" (2024).The priest’s life story is as dramatic as it is candid. He grew up under an authoritarian father, struggled with lethargy, alcoholism and suicidal impulses, and was once dismissed as having the fate of a fortune-teller. After ordination, he fought to preserve a parish threatened by redevelopment, resisting intimidation from hired thugs for five years — a period he calls the “Battle of Gajwa.” Later, during a bleak phase of self-punishing faith, he found an outlet through graduate studies in counseling. Today, he is active as a counselor and lecturer, and his account reads like a sincere confession.The book is marked by direct and unsparing language, in keeping with the author’s public style. It is both an unflinching self-analysis and an opening for readers to find healing through his experiences.Father Hong’s turning point came in his late 40s, when he encountered psychology. “Psychology was both the process and result of understanding myself,” he writes. The book’s subtitle is “A Heart That Loves Myself to the End.”He describes the relentless inner critic that many depressed individuals endure: “Inside me is a monster who stares with disapproval and constantly hurls scolding and abuse. Psychology calls this chronic self-criticism. It is neither conscience nor the voice of God. It is merely a vicious tyrant rooted in the mind. Most people with depression are gripped by this monster.”His testimony underscores the need for compassion directed inward as well as outward, suggesting that true love for others begins with learning to love oneself.나는 종교에 입문한 후, 다른 사람은 사랑하되 자신은 미워하라는 말을 수없이 들었다. 교회 성직자들이 하는 말이니 의심 없이 그대로 받아들이고 따랐다. 그러나 시간이 흐를수록 마음의 평온은 찾아오지 않고, 오히려 우울증과 불안증 같은 신경증적 증상만 생겼다. 마음에 대한 무지함이 병을 부른 것이다. 자기를 사랑하지 못하면 다른 사람을 사랑할 수도 없다. 자기 자신을 미워하고 학대하면서 다른 사람들을 사랑하겠다고 하는 건 섬뜩한 일이다.－홍성남（사진）, 『홍성남 신부님의 인생구원 상담소』 중.워낙 ‘튀는’ 신부님이라 다이나믹한 삶이었으리라 짐작했지만, 이 정도일지는 몰랐다. 권위적인 아버지 밑에서 자란 유년시절, 무기력증과 알코올중독·자살충동에 시달리던 시절, ‘점쟁이 팔자’란 말을 듣던 시절, 사제 서품 후 재개발로 철거 위기에 처한 성당을 지켜낸 시절(저자는 폭력배들의 협박과 회유를 이겨낸 이 5년을 ‘가좌대첩’이라고 불렀다), 자학적이고 황폐한 신앙생활 중 상담대학원에 진학해 출구를 찾은 시절, 그리고 상담가·강연가 등으로 왕성하게 활동하는 지금까지. 한 편의 진솔한 고해성사를 들은 기분이다. 글은 흔히 아는 ‘신부님같지 않은’ 저자의 평소 스타일처럼 진솔하고 거침없다. 지독한 자기 고백이자 스스로에 대한 정신분석, 그리고 자기 고백을 통해 타인에게 치유의 길을 열어놓은 책이다.저자는 40대 후반 심리학을 만나며 삶이 바뀌었다. 그에게 심리학은 “나를 이해하는 과정이자 결과였다.”부제는 ‘끝까지 나를 사랑하는 마음’. “내 마음속에서 나를 못마땅한 눈으로 노려보며 끊임없이 잔소리와 폭언을 퍼붓는 괴물, 심리학에서는 ‘고질적 자기 비평’이라고 부른다. 이 괴물은 양심도, 신의 소리도 아니다. 그저 마음에 뿌리내린 사악한 폭군일 뿐이다. 우울증에 걸린 사람은 대부분 이런 괴물한테 목덜미를 잡힌 이들이다.” 문제 사제들의 심리분석을 통해서는 경직된 교단에 충격파를 던지기도 한다.