Tariff pressure tests Seoul-Washington trust (KOR)

The second Donald Trump administration’s increasingly open pressure on allies is straining the Korea-U.S. relationship. In an interview with TIME magazine published on Thursday, President Lee Jae Myung recalled difficulties in tariff negotiations during his first summit with President Trump. He said that if Korea had accepted Washington’s “excessive conditions as they were, I would have been impeached.” While the term “impeachment” sounded stark, the remark underscored the weight of the U.S. demands.Foreign Minister Cho Hyun voiced similar unease in a recent National Assembly session, noting that the United States is no longer the partner it once was for many allies. His rare public criticism signaled growing frustration in Seoul.Concerns are also present in Washington. A recent Congressional Research Service report warned that the battery plant controversy in Georgia had harmed bilateral ties. The report pointed to steep tariffs, expanded “strategic flexibility” for U.S. Forces Korea, and fears of Seoul being sidelined in North Korea policy as ongoing challenges.U.S. immigration and regulatory policy often clash with its own investment agenda. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, reacting to the detention of Korean workers in his state, criticized federal policies for undermining manufacturing revival and job creation, and called for a fundamental review of visa rules. Yet a bill to create a new E-4 professional visa for Koreans remains stalled in Congress. Similarly, U.S. regulators have not offered a clear plan to address legal barriers hindering Korea-U.S. cooperation in shipbuilding. Korea has pledged $150 billion under the so-called Make American Shipbuilding Great Again project, a large-scale maritime and shipbuilding investment plan, but regulatory hurdles in the United States have slowed progress.President Lee told TIME that he instructed his negotiators to seek reasonable alternatives. Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said in parliament that Korea’s basic strategy is not to be rushed, signaling that talks could drag on. Meanwhile, President Trump has threatened high tariffs on semiconductors, following his earlier move on automobiles. With the prospect of both sides imposing 25 percent duties, officials in Seoul are beginning to consider that the worst-case scenario may need serious preparation.By linking tariff pressure with demands for investment equal to more than 80 percent of Korea’s foreign reserves, Washington’s unilateralism is testing the alliance. Some in the United States are openly wondering about the state of the partnership three years and four months from now, when Trump’s second term ends. For both sides, the task is not only to manage today’s tensions but also to find a balanced formula for tomorrow. Korea, in particular, must draw on strategic wisdom to defend its national interest with clear eyes.2기 트럼프 행정부의 동맹 압박이 노골화하면서 한·미 관계가 거센 파고에 직면했다. 이재명 대통령은 어제(18일) 공개된 미국 시사지 타임과의 인터뷰에서 첫 정상회담 당시 관세 협상의 어려움을 소개하면서 “미국의 너무 엄격한 요구조건을 그대로 받아들였다면 탄핵당했을 것”이라고 말했다. ‘탄핵’이라는 표현이 다소 과격했지만, 미국의 무리한 요구가 현실적 부담이라는 점을 인정한 것이다. 조현 외교부 장관도 최근 국회에서 “과거 많은 동맹·우방과 협력해 오던 미국이 아니라는 것을 실감하고 있다”며 이례적인 불만을 표시했다.우려의 목소리는 미국 내에서도 나오고 있다. 미 의회조사국(CSR)은 최근 보고서에서 조지아주 배터리 공장 사태가 한·미 관계에 악영향을 미치고 있음을 지적했다. 또 고율 관세 부과, 주한미군의 ‘전략적 유연성’ 강화, 대북 정책에서의 한국 패싱 우려 등이 양국 관계에 도전 요인이라고 적시했다.문제는 미국의 이민 및 규제 정책이 자국 내 투자 확대 전략과도 충돌한다는 점이다. 한국인 구금 사태가 발생한 조지아주의 브라이언 켐프 주지사는 “미국의 이민 정책이 제조업 부흥과 일자리 창출을 위한 투자와 상충하고 있다”며 비자 제도를 전면 재검토해야 한다고 지적했다. 그러나 미 의회에 계류 중인 한국인 전문직 취업비자(E-4) 신설 법안은 진척될 기미를 보이지 않고 있다. 한·미 조선 협력을 가로막는 법적 장애물에 대해서도 미국 측이 어떻게 해결할지 명확한 입장을 내놓지 않고 있다. 한국은 이른바 ‘마스가(MASGA) 프로젝트’를 통해 1500억 달러를 투자할 계획이지만, 정작 미국의 조선 관련 규제에 가로막혀 속도를 내지 못하고 있다.이 대통령은 타임과의 인터뷰에서 협상팀에 합리적인 대안을 모색하라며 지시했다고 했다. 김민석 국무총리는 국회에서 “대미 협상은 시간에 쫓기지 않는 것이 기본 전략”이라며 협상 장기화 가능성을 언급했다. 이런 상황에서 트럼프 대통령은 자동차에 이어 우리 주력 대미 수출품인 반도체에 고율 관세를 부과하겠다는 으름장까지 놓고 있다. 상황이 이쯤 되니 현실적으로 협상 장기화 속에 상당 기간 25% 상호관세가 부과되는 최악의 시나리오까지 대비해야 한다는 의견이 설득력을 얻어 가고 있다.관세 압박을 통해 우리 외환보유액의 80%가 넘는 금액의 투자를 강요하는 미국의 일방주의는 한·미 동맹을 시험대로 몰아넣고 있다. 미국 조야에선 트럼프 대통령이 임기를 마칠 3년4개월 뒤 한·미 동맹의 미래를 걱정하는 분위기도 없지 않다. 양국은 한·미 동맹의 ‘오늘’만이 아니라 ‘내일’을 내다보고 합리적 절충점을 찾아야 한다. 우리로선 냉정한 현실 인식 위에서 국익을 지키는 전략적 지혜가 절실하다.