BigHit holding global auditions for next-gen boy band talent
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 18:42
- LIM JEONG-WON
BigHit Music, home to BTS, Tomorrow X Together and Cortis, will hold a global audition later this year, the agency announced Friday.
The label announced on Friday through its official website that the “2025 BigHit Music Global Audition” will accept applications from males born in 2007 or later. There are no restrictions on category, with applicants free to showcase their talents in any form.
The audition will take place both online and offline. Online submissions will run from this Friday until Dec. 7 through the official website. In-person auditions will take place from Oct. 18 through Dec. 7 in 13 cities around the world: Los Angeles, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Osaka, Tokyo, Taipei and Seoul. Registration for in-person auditions will be available on-site without prior application required.
Pop-up events will also be organized at The Source OC in Los Angeles and EmSphere in Bangkok, offering K-pop culture experiences.
One program will use Supertone’s AI music technology to compare a participant’s voice with BigHit Music artists, providing a matching result. The experience will be open to the public, not just to audition participants.
“We will provide a unique experience that goes beyond a simple audition, combining K-pop and AI technology,” said BigHit Music. “We ask for your participation and interest.”
More information is available on the agency’s official website.
