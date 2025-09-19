BigHit holding global auditions for next-gen boy band talent

G-Dragon's Galaxy Corporation turns to the black with $90M in revenue

Woodz to release double single on Wednesday

Blackpink adds new shows to Asia 'Deadline' tour due to fan demand

Related Stories

BigHit Music rookies Cortis to release English version of debut song 'What You Want'

BTS pop-up store 'Monochrome' — in pictures

HYBE looks for members of its next boy band

BTS's two-year enlistment journey back to ARMY — in pictures

What ARMY has been up to on the long march to BTS's reunion