Blackpink adds new shows to Asia 'Deadline' tour due to fan demand
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 16:02
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Girl group Blackpink has added new shows to the Asia leg of its ongoing "Deadline" world tour after overwhelming demand from fans, its agency YG Entertainment said Friday.
YG announced through Blackpink’s official social media channels that additional concerts will take place on Nov. 28 in Singapore and on Jan. 26, 2026, in Hong Kong, bringing the total number of shows in the two cities to six.
Tickets for previously announced dates sold out almost immediately, prompting a flood of requests for more opportunities to attend, according to YG Entertainment.
With this update, Blackpink’s Asia schedule now includes eight cities and a total of 20 performances. The group has already performed in Goyang, Gyeonggi, in July and will continue in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on Oct. 18 and 19; Bangkok on Oct. 24 and 26, Jakarta, Indonesia on Nov. 1 and 2; Bulacan, the Philippines, on Nov. 22 and 23; Singapore on Nov. 28 and 30, Tokyo from Jan. 16 to 18; and Hong Kong from Jan. 24 to 26.
The concerts are mostly being staged in massive stadium venues that can accommodate tens of thousands of fans, underlining Blackpink’s status as a global headliner, according to the group's agency.
The "Deadline" tour began in July with a landmark performance at Goyang Stadium, the first-ever show at the stadium in Korea by a girl group. The overall tour covers 16 cities and 33 dates worldwide.
After completing successful runs in North America and Europe, Blackpink will return to Asia in October, with fans anticipating the group’s high-energy performances on some of the region's biggest stages.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
