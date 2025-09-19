Boy band Onewe to release 4th EP 'Maze : Ad Astra'
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 14:45
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
Boy band Onewe will release its fourth EP “Maze : Ad Astra” on Oct. 7, its agency RBW said Friday.
“We hope fans will look forward to exploring the musical universe of the five members, who shine as brightly as stars,” the agency said in a press release.
The upcoming release comes about seven months after the band’s second full-length album, “We : Dream Chaser,” which was released.
Onewe was formed through KBS’s “The Unit” (2017-18), an audition reality show that sought to form K-pop groups of idols who had already debuted. The band released its debut single, “1/4,” in May 2019.
The rock band has since been expanding its presence, taking the stage at major rock events including Soundberry Theater, Peak Festival, Seoul Park Music Festival and the Grand Mint Festival.
