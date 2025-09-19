K팝 작곡가에서 ‘케데헌’ 까지… 앤드류 최, “인생은 한 치 앞도 모르는 것”
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 09:55
‘KPop Demon Hunters’ singer Andrew Choi finds redemption — and spotlight — through Jinu
K팝 작곡가에서 ‘케데헌’ 까지… 앤드류 최, “인생은 한 치 앞도 모르는 것”
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Andrew Choi, the voice behind Jinu’s songs in Netflix’s animated hit “KPop Demon Hunters,” has learned one thing about life — it rarely goes as planned. Looking back on his roller-coaster journey from avid K-pop teen in the United States to band member, English teacher, singer, producer and now Netflix villain, he’s decided not to overthink what comes next.
voice behind ~: ~의 목소리를 담당한
roller-coaster journey: 롤러코스터 같은 여정, 우여곡절이 많은 삶
not to overthink: 깊이 고민하지 않다
넷플릭스 애니메이션 히트작 케이팝 데몬 헌터스”에서 진우의 노래 목소리를 맡은 앤드류 최는 인생에서 한 가지를 배웠다고 말한다. 바로 삶은 좀처럼 계획대로 흘러가지 않는다는 것이다. 미국에서 열성적인 K팝 팬으로 시작해 밴드 멤버, 영어 교사, 가수, 프로듀서 그리고 이제는 넷플릭스 속 악당이 되기까지 롤러코스터 같은 여정을 걸어온 그는 앞으로에 대해 너무 깊이 고민하지 않기로 했다.
“I realized that I have absolutely no control over what happens tomorrow,” said Choi during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily on Thursday in western Seoul. “So I’m just trying to do the best I can now, enjoy what I have now.”
그는 “내일 무슨 일이 일어날지 전혀 알 수 없다는 걸 깨달았다”며 “그래서 지금 할 수 있는 최선을 다하고, 지금 가진 것을 즐기려고 한다” 고 지난 4일 코리아중앙데일리와의 인터뷰에서 말했다.
The singer-songwriter-producer, previously best known for placing third on SBS’s audition program “K-Pop Star” (2012) and penning tracks for SM Entertainment artists such as EXO and SHINee, has recently returned to the spotlight as “KPop Demon Hunters” became the latest global phenomenon, earning recognition for his emotional, soaring vocals.
pen tracks: 작곡하다
return to the spotlight: 재조명되다
싱어송라이터이자 프로듀서인 앤드류 최는 SBS 오디션 프로그램 ‘케이팝 스타’(2012)에서 3위를 차지하고, SM엔터테인먼트의 엑소와 샤이니 같은 아티스트의 곡을 작곡했던 인물로 더 잘 알려져 있었다. 그러나 최근 ‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’가 전세계적 현상이 되면서 재조명되면서 감성적이고 고조되는 가수로 인정받고 있다.
Yet Choi says he still isn’t entirely sure what Sony Pictures Animation had in mind when it tapped him as the magnetic antagonist’s singing voice, given the contrast with Jinu’s lower dialogue delivered by actor Ahn Hyo-seob.
tap (someone) as: ~로 지목하다, 발탁하다
antagonist: 적대자, 강적
하지만 그는 소니 픽쳐스 애니메이션이 왜 매혹적인 악당 진우의 노래 목소리로 자신을 발탁했는지 아직도 확신하지 못한다고 말했다. 자신의 목소리가 배우 안효섭이 맡은 진우의 낮은 톤 대사와 대조적이기 때문이다.
“I was afraid that people were going to call me out,” the singer-producer admitted with a smile. “Fortunately, people were able to buy into it — so I'm grateful.”
call (someone) out: 공개적으로 비난하다, 문제 삼다
buy into ~: ~을/를 받아들이다, 믿다
그는 “솔직히 사람들이 비난할까 두려웠다”고 웃으며 인정했다. “근데 다행히 많은 분들이 받아들여 주셔서 감사할 따름입니다.”
Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation’s “KPop Demon Hunters,” which became the most-watched title ever on Netflix as of Aug. 31, centers on the story of fictional girl group HUNTR/X, consisting of Rumi, Mira and Zoey, as is faces off against rival boy band Saja Boys. Jinu, the antagonist and the leader of Saja Boys, is a centuries-old demon weighed down by long-held guilt and shame from abandoning his family.
most-watched title: 최다 시청 작품
weighed down by: ~에 짓눌린, 짐을 진
8월 31일 기준 넷플릭스 역사상 최다 시청 작품이 된 넷플릭스와 소니 픽쳐스 애니메이션의 ‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’는 루미·미라·조이로 구성된 가상 걸그룹 헌트릭스와 라이벌 보이밴드 사자보이즈의 대결을 그린다. 악당이자 사자보이즈의 리더인 진우는 수백 년 동안 가족을 버린 죄책감과 수치심에 짓눌린 악마 캐릭터다.
Choi’s involvement in the project began with a demo recording of “Soda Pop,” Saja Boys' bubbly debut track, at the request of EJAE, who voiced Rumi’s singing. Choi was later offered the role of voicing Jinu’s songs throughout the film.
bubbly (song): 발랄한, 경쾌한
그가 이 프로젝트에 참여하게 된 계기는 루미의 노래 목소리를 맡은 이재의 부탁으로 사자보이즈의 발랄한 데뷔곡 ‘소다팝’ 데모 녹음을 하면서다. 이후 그는 영화 전반에서 진우의 노래 목소리를 맡게 되었다.
What defined the character in his music, Choi said, was “raw emotion and aggressiveness.”
raw emotion: 가공되지 않은 감정, 날 것의 감정
aggressiveness: 공격성, 강렬함
앤드류 최는 진우의 음악을 정의하는 요소는 “날 것의 감정과 공격성”이라고 말했다.
WRITTEN BY SHIN HA-NEE AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
