Woodz to release double single on Wednesday
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 12:14
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Singer Woodz is set to release a double single at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, according to his agency EDAM Entertainment on Friday.
The new album consists of two tracks: “Smashing Concrete” and the lead track “I’ll Never Love Again.”
“I’ll Never Love Again” marks his first digital single in nearly two years, following the release of the single “Amnesia” in December 2023.
Woodz, whose real name is Cho Seung-youn, first debuted as a member of boy band UNIQ in 2014. He started his solo career with his stage name, Woodz, in 2018.
In 2019, he appeared on the Mnet audition show "Produce X 101," the fourth season of the popular "Produce" franchise. He was one of the 11 finalists who debuted with boy band X1 in 2019. After X1 disbanded in early 2020, he returned to UNIQ and his solo career as Woodz.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)