 Woodz to release double single on Wednesday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Woodz to release double single on Wednesday

Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 12:14
Singer Woodz [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer Woodz [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Singer Woodz is set to release a double single at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, according to his agency EDAM Entertainment on Friday.
 
The new album consists of two tracks: “Smashing Concrete” and the lead track “I’ll Never Love Again.”
 

Related Article

“I’ll Never Love Again” marks his first digital single in nearly two years, following the release of the single “Amnesia” in December 2023.
 
Woodz, whose real name is Cho Seung-youn, first debuted as a member of boy band UNIQ in 2014. He started his solo career with his stage name, Woodz, in 2018.
 
In 2019, he appeared on the Mnet audition show "Produce X 101," the fourth season of the popular "Produce" franchise. He was one of the 11 finalists who debuted with boy band X1 in 2019. After X1 disbanded in early 2020, he returned to UNIQ and his solo career as Woodz.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Woodz EDAM Entertainment

More in K-pop

Woodz to release double single on Wednesday

G-Dragon's Galaxy Corporation turns to the black with $90M in revenue

For 'KPop Demon Hunters' director Maggie Kang, the key was 'Koreanness'

SM founder says AI is key, not threat, to next stage of K-pop's global dominance

Rosé's 'APT.' is fastest K-pop video to 2 bln YouTube views

Related Stories

Woodz to drop digital single 'Amnesia' on Dec. 18

Woodz says military service will be 'temporary memory loss'

Woodz to hold one final concert before military enlistment

Woodz wows fans with dynamic world tour concert

[CONCERT] WOODZ bids a temporary farewell at 'OO-LI Finale' concert
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)