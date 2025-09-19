Japan's Ishiba reportedly arranging to visit Busan on Sept. 30 for talks with Lee

Japan's outgoing prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has been arranging a visit to the Korean port city of Busan for talks with President Lee Jae Myung at the end of the month, Japan's Kyodo News reported.Ishiba has been coordinating the visit to Busan on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, Kyodo reported, citing multiple sources.Japan's Mainichi Shimbun has also reported that the planning for the visit is underway, citing diplomatic sources.The Japanese newspaper reported that Lee and Ishiba were expected to discuss common social challenges, such as low birthrates and regional revitalization, after they agreed to establish a joint consultative body on the issues during their first summit last month.Yonhap