Korea's foreign minister vows practical diplomacy, calls 1st 100 days of gov't 'unpredictable'

Japan's Ishiba to visit Busan to meet Lee, TV Asahi reports

Biz leaders in Georgia want Korean workers back but visa challenges persist

Japan's Ishiba reportedly arranging to visit Busan on Sept. 30 for talks with Lee

President Lee to deliver keynote address to UN General Assembly next week

Related Stories

FM Cho to visit Beijing for talks with Wang Yi

Detained Koreans set to return, but future U.S. travel may be in jeopardy

South Korea, China agree to work towards bilateral summit at APEC as top envoys meet

Foreign minister takes office amid pressure over critical ambassador vacancies

President Lee orders swift response after over 300 Koreans detained in U.S. raid