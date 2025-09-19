 Korea's foreign minister vows practical diplomacy, calls 1st 100 days of gov't 'unpredictable'
Korea's foreign minister vows practical diplomacy, calls 1st 100 days of gov't 'unpredictable'

Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 20:16
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun speaks during a press conference with foreign correspondents hosted by the Seoul Foreign Correspondents' Club (SFCC) at the Korea Press Center in Jung District, central Seoul on Sept. 19. [YONHAP]

Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun pledged to steer the country’s diplomacy with pragmatism and national interest at its core, stressing that Seoul will deepen relations with key allies while preparing for shifting global dynamics during a press conference with foreign correspondents.
 
Speaking to foreign correspondents in Seoul on Friday, Cho said the Lee Jae Myung administration has faced an “unpredictable” international landscape in its first 100 days, citing intensifying geopolitical competition and global crises.  
 

“Against this backdrop, I would like to say that we are going to pursue practical diplomacy grounded in national interest,” he said.
 
Cho underscored progress with Washington, highlighting Lee’s summit with U.S. President Donald Trump last month as “a major step toward a resounding success” in security, trade and technology. He added that Seoul aims to make the Korea-U.S. alliance a “future-oriented, progressive strategic partnership,” while ensuring “mutually beneficial economic cooperation.”
 
“We reaffirmed to further strengthen foundation for future-oriented cooperation through an agreement to expand exchanges among younger generations,” Cho said.
 
Cho, who returned from Beijing just a day before the briefing after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, described Korea-China relations as moving toward “a genuine strategic cooperative partner.”  
 
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, left, shakes hands with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting in Beijing, China, on Sept. 17. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

The foreign minister stressed that peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula will top the agenda in talks with Beijing.  
 
“The two countries are in agreement,” Cho said. “Basically, they share the same foundation in that they seek peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula.”
 
 
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun speaks during a press conference with foreign correspondents hosted by the Seoul Foreign Correspondents' Club (SFCC) at the Korea Press Center in Jung District, central Seoul on Sept. 19. [YONHAP]

“How do we legally define what is happening in Gaza?” Cho said when asked whether Seoul recognizes the ongoing Gaza conflict as genocide. “I think it's going to take time for us to do that.”  
 
He reiterated Korea’s support for a two-state solution but said the issue of recognizing Palestine “needs to be considered as a whole for Korea to come to a certain official position.”
 
During the press conference, Cho also addressed the recent detention of Korean workers in Georgia, calling it “the responsibility of the government” to protect nationals and investigate possible human rights violations. He said he had secured assurances from Washington, saying, “From the U.S. Secretary of State, I received confirmation that the Korean people, they were detained will not gain any penalty in reentering the U.S. border.”  
 
This picture taken from a position at Israel's border with the Gaza Strip shows smoke billowing during Israeli bombardment of the besieged Palestinian territory on Sept. 19 amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. [AFP/YONHAP]

Cho added that a joint working group would be formed with the United States to resolve visa disputes and provide clearer guidance for Korean companies and workers.
 
He was also pressed on whether Korea would act on its obligations to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin under an International Criminal Court warrant if he attends APEC.
 
Detainees are made to stand against a bus before being handcuffed, during a raid by federal agents where about 300 Koreans were among 475 people arrested at the site of a $4.3 billion project by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution to build batteries for electric cars in Ellabell, Georgia, Sept. 4, in a still image taken from a video. [U.S. IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT]

“That comes with a very big assumption, and I'd like to excuse myself for responding to that question, because it comes with rather wide reaching assumptions,” he said.
 
On trade, Cho acknowledged tensions with Washington over tariffs, particularly on automobiles, but stressed that Seoul seeks a “mutually beneficial” agreement.  
 
“We will make sure that Korean auto companies are not disadvantaged,” he said, noting that predictability remains “the most important matter” for Korean businesses.
 
President of China Xi Jinping attends a dinner on behalf of the President of the Russian Federation for heads of foreign delegations in the Grand Palace at the Kremlin in Moscow, on May 8, ahead of celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the World War II.[AP/YONHAP]

“Preventive measures should be sought if necessary to make sure that illegal activities are not implemented by the demonstrators,” he said.
 
As the session closed, Cho sought to assure correspondents that despite turbulence, Seoul’s alliances and partnerships remain resilient.  
 
“Korea-U.S. relations can overcome these issues and can even turn it into a case of silver lining,” he said.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
