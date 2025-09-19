President Lee to deliver keynote address to UN General Assembly next week
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 16:02
President Lee Jae Myung will visit New York next week to attend a high-level leaders’ meeting of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.
Lee has confirmed bilateral summits with leaders from five countries including France and Italy, according to National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac, who briefed reporters on Friday at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul. A Korea-U.S. summit is not expected during this trip.
Lee will meet Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock and interim co-chair of the World Economic Forum, on Monday, the first day of his visit, to discuss cooperation in AI and energy transition.
Lee will also meet members of the U.S. Congress to highlight the legislature’s role in advancing Korea-U.S. relations, and later attend a meeting with the Korean diaspora in New York.
On the following day, Lee will deliver his keynote address to the UN's General Assembly, speaking seventh among the 196 heads of state scheduled. Wi said Lee will present his government’s foreign policy vision, including policy toward the Korean Peninsula, and outline Korea’s contribution to global peace and prosperity.
Also on Tuesday afternoon, Lee will meet António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, to discuss strengthening multilateralism in addressing global challenges and seek support for peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Lee will become the first Korean president to preside over an open discussion at the UN Security Council on Wednesday. The session, titled “AI and International Peace and Security,” will be held under the theme of “AI for All,” with Lee expected to lead discussions on a coordinated global response.
He'll then attend the Korea Investment Summit in New York on Thursday. He plans to present Korea’s economic policies to leading global investors, encourage investment, boost vitality in Korea’s stock market and promote the so-called Korea Premium.
Wi said the trip would highlight Korea’s transformation from aid recipient to donor country.
“This year marks both the 80th anniversary of the UN’s founding and Korea’s liberation,” Wi said Friday. “Having defended democracy in the face of war, Korea now contributes to peace, development and human rights.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)