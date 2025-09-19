Ewha welcomes 254 international students to Global Scholars Program
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 12:20
- LEE TAE-HEE
Ewha Womans University announced Friday that its Global Scholars Program welcomed 254 international freshmen for the fall semester, with programs designed to help them smoothly transition into life in Korea.
A welcome ceremony was held at the university campus in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Wednesday.
Beginning in the spring 2025 semester, international undergraduate students at the university will spend their first year in the Global Scholars Program. The program aims to support their academic and cultural transition before entering their respective majors in their sophomore year through courses on Korean life and culture, Korean language classes and foundational seminars.
Students enrolled in the Division of Nursing and Division of International Studies are exceptions, as international studies is fully taught in English and nursing requires students to take certain courses starting in the first academic year to get a license.
During the welcome ceremony, students were introduced to Ewha and participated in activities that helped them to get to know each other.
Performances from Action, the university's student dance club, also followed.
"We want to applaud your courage and bravery in taking your first steps to study in a new country, with a new language and at a new school," said Lee Hai-young, dean of the Hokma College of General Education, which runs the program. "For the past 139 years, Ewha Womans University has nurtured the dreams of countless young students, and now, at the heart of that history, each one of you will become part of a new chapter in Ewha’s history."
