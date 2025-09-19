North Korea tests new suicide drone weapons, some possibly AI-powered
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 16:19
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un observed a live test of new suicide drones targeting mock U.S. military vehicles, according to state media Friday. Because of recent drone attacks in Ukraine, North Korea is accelerating the development of its AI-powered weapons, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim oversaw a weapons performance test on Thursday at research and production facilities under the Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Complex. The test included strategic reconnaissance drones and tactical attack drones, with KCNA claiming that the Kumsong-series tactical attack drones' "military strategic value," "innovative performance" and "excellent combat effectiveness" were "clearly proved."
This marks the first time North Korean state media has introduced the name "Kumsong" as a designation for a line of tactical suicide drones.
Photos released by KCNA showed two types of suicide drones striking and exploding on their targets. Analysts noted that one drone, with a manta ray-style wing shape, resembles the Israeli-made Harop loitering munition, while a cross-wing type is similar to the Russian Lancet-3 or the Israeli Hero 30.
One of the mock targets struck by the cross-wing drone closely resembled a U.S. Stryker armored vehicle, drawing attention to Pyongyang's use of simulated U.S. military hardware in training exercises. While North Korea often uses such targets during drills, its continued use amid U.S. efforts to reengage diplomatically has raised eyebrows.
In a previous drone test in March, Pyongyang also used targets modeled after South Korea's long-range surface-to-air missile system (L-SAM), K1 tanks and the U.S. Stryker.
The latest test has raised speculation that the drones may be equipped with AI capable of recognizing and striking targets based on their visual profiles. During the test, Kim ordered the prioritization of AI development and emphasized enhancing the intelligence and operational capabilities of unmanned weapons systems as a top policy objective.
Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the People Power Party, a former defense journalist, suggested that the Kumsong drones may feature rudimentary AI capable of identifying shapes, citing their precision strike on a model Stryker.
Strategic reconnaissance drones, including the Saetbyol-4, dubbed North Korea's version of the Global Hawk, were also featured in the photos. Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said the term "strategic and tactical reconnaissance drones" used by North Korean media refers to the Saetbyol series, while Kumsong appears to be a new designation for suicide drones, indicating a formal distinction between strategic and tactical UAVs.
Kim, who reportedly deployed over 10,000 troops to support Russian operations in Ukraine, is believed to have gained confidence in drone warfare after witnessing their effectiveness on the battlefield. Although North Korea previously tested suicide drones in August and November last year and again in March, the drones' fuselages were painted white and partially blurred in official footage.
This time, the drones were shown without censoring, and the Kumsong series name was officially disclosed — a move seen as signaling that deployment may be imminent. Observers suggest Kim's increased confidence in drone development may be tied to technological support from Russia, especially following his appearance alongside Chinese and Russian leaders at China’s Victory Day ceremony earlier this month.
Kim was accompanied during the test by senior party officials, including Ri Pyong-chol, chief adviser for military policies of the Workers' Party Central Committee, and officials from the defense science and UAV research sectors.
Separately, KCNA reported that Kim also visited the construction site of the Sinuiju General Greenhouse Farm on the same day. He described the area as a "treasure island" with enormous economic potential, saying it had transformed from a flood-ravaged wasteland into a promising regional growth hub.
