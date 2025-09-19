North's Kim oversees performance test of tactical attack drones

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen a performance test of tactical attack drones, stressing the need to apply AI to them and advance their operational capabilities, state media reported Friday.Kim inspected the test of unmanned weapons developed and produced by an institute and enterprise under the Unmanned Aeronautical Technology Complex on Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The leader reviewed the performance and combat applicability of strategic and tactical reconnaissance drones, as well as multipurpose unmanned aerial vehicles.The test approved the effectiveness of Kumsong-series tactical attack drones in combat, along with the capabilities of strategic reconnaissance drones, the KCNA said.North Korean state media reported on Kumsong tactical attack drones for the first time.Kim stressed "the reality" that "the utility range of unmanned equipment is being further expanded in modern warfare and unmanned equipment emerges as a major military activity asset," according to the KCNA.In March, the North's leader supervised performance tests of "suicide attack drones" equipped with AI technology, calling for their development and technological advance.North Korea has been focusing on developing drones, especially since it sent troops to Russia to support Moscow's war with Ukraine, where drones are playing a major role in combat.Yonhap