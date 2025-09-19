 Ex-first lady seen at hospital in first appearance since detention
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Ex-first lady seen at hospital in first appearance since detention

Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 13:00
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee is seen in a wheelchair at a hospital in a video report by broadcaster MBN [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee is seen in a wheelchair at a hospital in a video report by broadcaster MBN [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Kim Keon Hee, the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is being held at the Seoul Southern Detention Center, was spotted visiting a hospital for medical treatment.
 
This marks the first public appearance of Kim since she was taken into custody at the detention center on Aug. 12.
 

Related Article

Kim was seen in a wheelchair, assisted by staff, as she moved to a consultation room at a large hospital in Seoul’s Dongjak District, southern Seoul, according to broadcaster MBN on Thursday.
 
She was wearing the detention center’s patient uniform, along with a mask and glasses, and briefly turned her gaze away as if conscious of the cameras.
 
An electronic ankle monitor was attached to her left leg, and her hands, presumed to be cuffed, were covered with a blanket — standard measures taken when moving a detainee outside the facility.
 
Her legal representatives stated on Wednesday that Kim received outpatient treatment at the detention center’s hospital due to severe hypotension.
 
Kim was arrested on Aug. 12 on charges of violating the Capital Markets Act, violating the Political Funds Act, and receiving bribes under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.
 
She was formally indicted under detention by the special counsel investigating her case on Aug. 29.
 
Kim faces allegations of receiving polling data for free ahead of the March 2022 presidential election from self-proclaimed political broker Myung Tae-kyun, as well as involvement in a Deutsch Motors stock manipulation scandal. She is also accused of conspiring with shaman Jeon Seong-bae, known as “Geon Jin,” to receive expensive gifts from the Unification Church in exchange for favors related to the church’s interests.
 
Kim’s first trial hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:10 p.m.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Kim Keon Hee detention hospital Yoon Suk Yeol special counsel

More in Politics

Ex-first lady seen at hospital in first appearance since detention

Security chief assures DP, PPP lawmakers 'no Japan-style deal'

President Lee outlines 'Kospi 5,000' vision in meeting with securities firms

Korea's President Lee tells TIME he 'would have been impeached' if he'd caved to Trump trade demands

Ex-prosecutor linked to ex-first lady arrested over alleged bribery

Related Stories

Special counsel investigating Kim Keon Hee to summon her, Yoon Suk Yeol

Ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee apologizes to public after indictment

Jailed ex-first lady Kim appears for special counsel questioning for 2nd time

Ex-first lady arrives for 1st questioning session with special counsel since detention

Prison life begins for Kim Keon Hee after court issues first pretrial detention warrant for former first lady

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)