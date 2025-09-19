 Ex-foreign minister to face special counsel next week in Marine death probe
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 15:46
Former Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul speaks during a meeting at the National Assembly in western Seoul on April 23. [YONHAP]

Former Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul will be questioned by a special counsel team next week in a widening investigation into alleged government interference as part of a probe into the death of a young Marine in 2023, officials said Friday.
 
Special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team plans to question Cho next Wednesday for allegedly helping former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup avoid investigation by the anticorruption agency through his appointment as ambassador to Australia last year.
 

Lee, who had been under investigation over alleged interference in the 2023 probe, left for Australia in March of last year, days after his appointment. He returned home later that month, however, amid growing controversy over his departure.
 
The special counsel team is expected to question Cho and others, including former Vice Justice Minister Lee Noh-kong, next week on suspicions of illegal activities to help Lee's alleged escape.
 
The team grilled Lee over the allegations of escaping the country in a nearly 12-hour session on Wednesday. Lee's lawyer dismissed the allegations as "delusion."
 
Meanwhile, the team expects to question former President Yoon Suk Yeol over allegations of government interference in the 2023 military probe next month.
 
"It's difficult to talk about the schedule for former President Yoon's questioning, but I think it should take place in October," assistant special counsel Choung Min-young said in a briefing.
 
The team's investigation centers on allegations that the initial suspects in the case of Cpl. Chae Su-geun's death in July 2023 were cleared after alleged interference by high-ranking officials of the former Yoon administration.
 
Chae died after being swept away in a swollen stream during a search mission for victims of heavy rains while lacking proper safety equipment such as a life vest.

