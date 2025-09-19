 President Lee's approval rebounds to 60%
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 15:46
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a senior aides' meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Sept. 18. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating edged up to 60 percent, a poll showed Friday.
 
In a Gallup Korea survey of 1,001 adults conducted Tuesday through Thursday, 60 percent gave a positive evaluation of Lee's performance, up 2 percentage points from the previous week.
 

Lee's approval rating, which had stayed above 60 percent following his summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in late August, slid to 58 percent as he marked his 100th day in office last week.
 
Negative assessment of Lee fell 3 percentage points to 31 percent.
 
Among respondents, 13 percent who gave a positive evaluation cited the economy, while 18 percent of those with a negative view pointed to diplomacy, particularly after more than 300 Korean workers were rounded up in a U.S. immigration raid at a battery factory construction site in Georgia.
 
The Democratic Party's approval rating fell 1 percentage point to 41 percent, while the main opposition People Power Party remained unchanged at 24 percent.
 
The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

Yonhap
