COPD test to be included in national health screening next year
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 15:00
Pulmonary function tests for the early diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) will be included in Korea's national health screening program for the first time next year.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced on Thursday that the first 2025 National Health Screening Committee meeting approved the introduction of pulmonary function tests, along with strengthened follow-up measures for hyperlipidemia and diabetes.
COPD is a chronic respiratory disease with a prevalence rate of 12 percent in Korea, but public awareness is just 2.3 percent. Because it often causes no symptoms in its early stages, many patients remain unaware until significant lung damage has already occurred.
Experts have long called for the disease to be added to the national screening program for early detection. With the committee's decision, people aged 56 and 66 who undergo the national health checkup will also receive a lung function test starting in 2025.
"The addition of pulmonary function tests will allow earlier detection of COPD and help prevent severe cases by linking patients with smoking cessation services and health management programs," the ministry said.
The committee also voted to expand the range of tests exempt from out-of-pocket costs when linked to further treatment. Hemoglobin A1c tests for diabetes confirmation and follow-up management of hyperlipidemia will now be included.
Currently, patients flagged for possible hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis, hepatitis C, depression or early psychosis during national health screenings have their first follow-up consultation and tests exempted from out-of-pocket fees. For suspected diabetes cases, only the initial consultation and fasting glucose test have been exempt until now.
The committee also discussed plans for the fourth National Health Screening Comprehensive Plan, to be finalized in the first half of 2025. The ministry has commissioned research since July to evaluate past results, identify limitations and reflect changes in the health care environment.
Core tasks under consideration include evidence-based reform of the health screening system, stronger age-specific screening and improved follow-up care.
In addition, the committee will hold a second meeting in November to review proposed changes to chest X-ray testing, as it has been found to lack a sufficient medical and scientific basis and has limited effectiveness.
“Through the national health screening system, a key pillar of preventive care, we will focus on early disease detection, follow-up management and lifestyle improvement to extend healthy life expectancy for the public,” said Vice Health Minister Lee Hyung-hoon.
