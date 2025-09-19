 Gang Dong-won, CL found to be running agencies without proper registration
Gang Dong-won, CL found to be running agencies without proper registration

Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 20:00
Actor Gang Dong-won, left, and singer CL [YONHAP, VERY CHERRY]

 
Actor Gang Dong-won and singer CL are the latest in a growing list of celebrities found to be running talent agencies without proper registration.
 
Yongsan Police Precinct said on Friday that it is investigating the allegations involving the two celebrities. The pair are each signed to independent agencies: Gang with AA Group and CL with Very Cherry.
 

The investigation was launched after a citizen filed a complaint alleging that Gang and CL, as well as singers Song Ga-in and Kim Wan-sun did not register their agencies as pop culture and arts planning businesses under Korean entertainment law.
 
Entertainment companies in Korea with more than one employee are obligated to undergo formal registration. Failure to do so can result in criminal penalties, including suspension of business, fines of up to 20 million won ($14,300) or imprisonment for up to two years.
 
Musical theater star Ok Joo-hyun and singer Sung Si-kyung recently issued apologies for operating their agencies without proper registration. In response, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism designated a grace period for registering talent agencies until Dec. 31.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags gang dong-won cl agency police

