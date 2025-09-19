Gov't to supply extra food stock ahead of Chuseok holiday

The government said Friday it will release a record 172,000 tons of major food items, including premium Korean beef, known as "hanwoo," to help stabilize living costs ahead of the Chuseok holiday next month.The measure, finalized at a ministerial meeting earlier this week, was reviewed during a meeting chaired by First Vice Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il ahead of the Chuseok holiday, one of the country's biggest traditional holidays, which falls on Oct. 3 this year.Under the plan, the government will provide 3 tons of hanwoo this month, nearly double the average supply of 1.6 tons, and offer discounts of up to 50 percent on popular Chuseok gift sets.The supply of pork will also be expanded to 6.5 tons, 1.3 times the usual volume, during the peak Chuseok shopping season.Egg distribution and discount support will also be increased to help ease the burden on household budgets, the ministry said.Yonhap