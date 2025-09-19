Gov't wins damages suit against man who threatened stabbing at Sillim Station
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 15:04
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
The government won its first trial in a damages suit against a man who posted an online threat about a stabbing near Sillim Station in southern Seoul.
The Seoul Central District Court on Friday ordered a man surnamed Choi to pay the Ministry of Justice 43.7 million won ($31,300) with interest, the amount the ministry had sought in its complaint.
Choi posted a message on a forum in July 2023 that read, "I’m standing in front of Exit No. 2 of Sillim Station with a knife. I’m going to start killing people."
According to the ministry, the threat triggered the mobilization of 703 police officers from the National Police Agency’s cyber investigation unit and riot police, from the moment the 112 emergency call was made until Choi's arrest.
In September 2023, the Justice Ministry filed the suit, arguing that the fake threat wasted more than 43 million won of taxpayer money.
Separately, Choi was indicted on charges including obstruction of official duties. In December 2024, the Supreme Court finalized his sentence of one year in prison, suspended for two years.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
