 Gwanggyo tunnel closes on Yeongdong Expressway after truck catches fire
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 13:58
A fire broke out at around 11:42 a.m. Sept. 19 in a tunnel on the Yeongdong Expressway in the direction of Incheon near Gwanggyo in Suji District, Yongin, Gyeonggi, after an 8.5-ton cargo truck caught fire. [GYEONGGI PROVINCE FIRE DEPARTMENT]

A fire broke out at around 11:42 a.m. Friday in a tunnel on the Yeongdong Expressway near Gwanggyo in Suji District, Yongin, Gyeonggi, after an 8.5-ton cargo truck caught fire while traveling in the direction toward Incheon.
 
Fire authorities issued a Level 1 response alert over concerns the blaze could spread and were able to fully extinguish the flames by 12:24 p.m., approximately 40 minutes after the fire started.
 

The driver of the truck managed to evacuate the vehicle on his own, and no casualties have been reported so far.
 
There are no reports on why the truck caught on fire.
 
The Korea Expressway Corporation sent a nationwide disaster alert text message at 12:26 p.m., notifying the public that both directions of the Gwanggyo tunnel were closed due to the fire and advising drivers to take detours. Police plan to reopen the road once cleanup operations are complete.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
