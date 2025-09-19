 Gwangju man arrested for tying up mother, stealing $215
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 15:43
The police [YONHAP]

 
A man was arrested in Gwangju on charges of tying up his mother and stealing money from her, police said Friday.
 
The Gwangsan Police Precinct said it sought an arrest warrant for the suspect on charges of robbery.
 

The man allegedly bound his mother with tape and took 300,000 won ($215) in cash and her mobile phone at a massage parlor she operates in Gwangsan District, Gwangju, at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
 
Police said he demanded money from her before restraining her and stealing cash from her wallet. He then fled to his residence in Gyeonggi but was caught about five hours later following a police search.
 
The man reportedly told police he committed the crime because he had no living expenses. A court is expected to decide on his detention later Thursday.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Son Mother Korea

