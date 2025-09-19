 Heavy water leak detected at Wolsong-2 reactor; no radiation issue reported
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 15:46
The Wolsong Nuclear Power Plant in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. [KOREA HYDRO & NUCLEAR CORP.]

The Wolsong Nuclear Power Plant in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. [KOREA HYDRO & NUCLEAR CORP.]

 
A heavy water leak occurred at a nuclear reactor in North Gyeongsang on Friday, with no issue related to radiation detected, nuclear safety officials said.
 
The leak incident at the Wolsong-2 reactor in the southeastern city of Gyeongju was reported by the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) earlier in the day to the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission.
 

Nuclear safety officials have carried out an on-site investigation to identify the cause of the leak. No irregularities in external radiation levels have been detected.
 
As of noon, the amount of heavy water leaked was estimated at 265 kilograms (584 pounds), and no water has escaped outside the facility, the commission said.
 
The Wolsong-2 reactor has been shut down for a regular inspection. KHNP said it immediately closed related pumps after detecting the leak.

Yonhap
