Incheon Airport packed as union launches strike
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 10:49
The Incheon International Airport chapter of the Korean Public and Social Services and Transport Workers' Union and the umbrella Korean airport workers' union representing 14 other airports are launching a general strike on Friday to demand improvements to the current working conditions.
BY JANG JIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
