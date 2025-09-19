 Incheon Airport packed as union launches strike
Incheon Airport packed as union launches strike

Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 10:49
People crowd Incheon International Airport on Sept. 19. [YONHAP]

The Incheon International Airport chapter of the Korean Public and Social Services and Transport Workers' Union and the umbrella Korean airport workers' union representing 14 other airports are launching a general strike on Friday to demand improvements to the current working conditions.
 

BY JANG JIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
