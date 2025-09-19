 Pizzeria stabbing suspect Kim Dong-won referred to prosecution
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Pizzeria stabbing suspect Kim Dong-won referred to prosecution

Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 14:45
Mugshot of suspect Kim Dong-won [YONHAP]

Mugshot of suspect Kim Dong-won [YONHAP]

 
Kim Dong-won, accused of fatally stabbing three people at a pizzeria in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, has been referred to prosecutors.
 
The Gwanak Police Precinct said Kim was transferred to the prosecution in detention earlier Friday morning.
 

Related Article

Kim is suspected of killing three people — a franchise headquarters employee, a contractor and his daughter — with a knife from the kitchen of the pizza shop he operated in the district’s Jowon-dong neighborhood on Sept. 3.
 
Police said Kim had been disgruntled over repair issues that arose after renovation work at the restaurant. He reportedly hid the weapon inside the shop a day before the crime and covered the store’s CCTV cameras shortly before the attack.
 
After committing the crime, Kim attempted to take his own life and received treatment at a hospital for a week. He was arrested on Sept. 10 immediately after being discharged and admitted to the charges during questioning. He was formally detained on Sept. 12.
 
On Tuesday, police disclosed Kim’s full name, citing the severity and brutality of the crime and the public's right to be informed.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
tags Pizza Murder Korea

More in Social Affairs

Gov't to supply extra food stock ahead of Chuseok holiday

Cyclists take to Busan's bridges Sunday for citywide bike ride

Heavy water leak detected at Wolsong-2 reactor; no radiation issue reported

Ex-foreign minister to face special counsel next week in Marine death probe

Gwangju man arrested for tying up mother, stealing $215

Related Stories

Frozen pizza taking a big slice from franchises

Domino's to roll out lobster shrimp pizza for 35th anniversary, Son Heung-min to star in ad

Pizza Hut Korea served a slice of good fortune with court approval for restructuring

[HIGH TO LOW] By the slice, or piled high with seafood — these pizzas are sure to please

Pizza Hut Korea enters corporate rehabilitation
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)