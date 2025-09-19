Pizzeria stabbing suspect Kim Dong-won referred to prosecution
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 14:45
Kim Dong-won, accused of fatally stabbing three people at a pizzeria in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, has been referred to prosecutors.
The Gwanak Police Precinct said Kim was transferred to the prosecution in detention earlier Friday morning.
Kim is suspected of killing three people — a franchise headquarters employee, a contractor and his daughter — with a knife from the kitchen of the pizza shop he operated in the district’s Jowon-dong neighborhood on Sept. 3.
Police said Kim had been disgruntled over repair issues that arose after renovation work at the restaurant. He reportedly hid the weapon inside the shop a day before the crime and covered the store’s CCTV cameras shortly before the attack.
After committing the crime, Kim attempted to take his own life and received treatment at a hospital for a week. He was arrested on Sept. 10 immediately after being discharged and admitted to the charges during questioning. He was formally detained on Sept. 12.
On Tuesday, police disclosed Kim’s full name, citing the severity and brutality of the crime and the public's right to be informed.
