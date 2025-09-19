Rhetoric on regulatory reform returns once again

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

President Lee Jae Myung has introduced a new metaphor for Korea’s regulatory maze: a spider web. At the first strategy meeting on rationalizing core regulations on Monday, he said that regulations were "entangled like a spider web" because of overlapping interests and differing views among ministries, and vowed to sweep them away. The government is expected to present its blueprint for regulatory reform soon.By "spider web," Lee was pointing to the layers of conflicting statutes and rules that stall new business ventures. The problem is most visible in emerging industries such as artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and robotics. Regulations overlap across ministries and stakeholder groups, leaving obstacles at every step. In such an environment, bureaucrats wielding enforcement powers act like kings. For companies, especially start-ups, even the first step is difficult. Lee underscored his intent to cut through the web.Yet the phrase "this time it is a spider web" echoes the rhetoric of previous administrations. Since the Kim Young-sam government in the 1990s, no president has failed to declare war on regulation. Institutions such as the administrative reform committee under Kim Young-sam and the regulatory reform committee under Kim Dae-jung were launched with similar aims.New administrations typically make these declarations during the transition or early in the term, giving the pledges momentum. Slogans have varied but were always emphatic. The Lee Myung-bak government vowed to tear down "telephone poles" of outdated rules, Park Geun-hye decried "thorns under the fingernails," Moon Jae-in called them "red flags," and Yoon Suk Yeol described them as "sandbags." Park even referred to regulations as "cancerous tumors" and "enemies to be crushed," and staged marathon debates at the Blue House lasting over seven hours.One metaphor, "pebbles in the shoe," has persisted across administrations. In January 2013, during the transition, Park Geun-hye told small business leaders that even a scenic journey cannot be enjoyed if a pebble is stuck in the shoe. In March 2022, President-elect Yoon echoed the same line on Facebook, pledging to remove such pebbles so companies could sprint toward growth and job creation. The language has been repeated for over three decades, each time a new administration came to power.Despite the bold rhetoric, results have been mixed. Deregulation of university establishment requirements under Kim Young-sam led to a proliferation of weak institutions. Lee Myung-bak’s push to lift restrictions on the Seoul metropolitan area triggered accusations of accelerating provincial decline. Experts often cite the Kim Dae-jung government’s success in cutting regulations by half, but note that it was possible only amid the urgency of the financial crisis. More recently, Park Yong-maan, former chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is remembered for pushing the "regulatory sandbox," which allowed temporary exemptions for new industries.How effective reform is can be judged quickly by those subject to it. One business association executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that while government announcements claim regulatory numbers have fallen sharply, the reality on the ground is unchanged. "Often, one rule is repackaged with multiple conditions bundled together. On paper, the count drops, but the substance remains. In some cases, it even becomes more complicated. It feels like being told to run with sandbags after already suffering from thorns under the nails."The business community has been skeptical of Lee's reform drive from the outset. It has already lost momentum under what they view as a pro-labor tilt in the early months of the administration. The National Assembly pushed through the "Yellow Envelope Bill" amending the Labor Union Act, as well as tougher revisions to the Commercial Act. A recent measure to impose penalties of up to 5 percent of operating profit, or at least 3 billion won ($2.1 million), on companies with three or more industrial accident deaths per year has added to corporate concerns.In this context, Lee has raised the banner of sweeping away "spider web" regulations. His administration presents itself as pragmatic and determined, and results will depend on whether this translates into practical relief. The key measure of success will be whether companies and consumers feel a difference. Momentum and speed matter, since delays invite resistance. Without tangible outcomes, the Lee government risks having its rhetoric remembered as another round of regulatory reform contests with little substance.