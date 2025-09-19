Tariff pressure tests Seoul-Washington trust

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The second Donald Trump administration’s increasingly open pressure on allies is straining the Korea-U.S. relationship. In an interview with TIME magazine published on Thursday, President Lee Jae Myung recalled difficulties in tariff negotiations during his first summit with President Trump. He said that if Korea had accepted Washington’s “excessive conditions as they were, I would have been impeached.” While the term “impeachment” sounded stark, the remark underscored the weight of the U.S. demands.Foreign Minister Cho Hyun voiced similar unease in a recent National Assembly session, noting that the United States is no longer the partner it once was for many allies. His rare public criticism signaled growing frustration in Seoul.Concerns are also present in Washington. A recent Congressional Research Service report warned that the battery plant controversy in Georgia had harmed bilateral ties. The report pointed to steep tariffs, expanded “strategic flexibility” for U.S. Forces Korea, and fears of Seoul being sidelined in North Korea policy as ongoing challenges.U.S. immigration and regulatory policy often clash with its own investment agenda. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, reacting to the detention of Korean workers in his state, criticized federal policies for undermining manufacturing revival and job creation, and called for a fundamental review of visa rules. Yet a bill to create a new E-4 professional visa for Koreans remains stalled in Congress. Similarly, U.S. regulators have not offered a clear plan to address legal barriers hindering Korea-U.S. cooperation in shipbuilding. Korea has pledged $150 billion under the so-called Make American Shipbuilding Great Again project, a large-scale maritime and shipbuilding investment plan, but regulatory hurdles in the United States have slowed progress.President Lee told TIME that he instructed his negotiators to seek reasonable alternatives. Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said in parliament that Korea’s basic strategy is not to be rushed, signaling that talks could drag on. Meanwhile, President Trump has threatened high tariffs on semiconductors, following his earlier move on automobiles. With the prospect of both sides imposing 25 percent duties, officials in Seoul are beginning to consider that the worst-case scenario may need serious preparation.By linking tariff pressure with demands for investment equal to more than 80 percent of Korea’s foreign reserves, Washington’s unilateralism is testing the alliance. Some in the United States are openly wondering about the state of the partnership three years and four months from now, when Trump’s second term ends. For both sides, the task is not only to manage today’s tensions but also to find a balanced formula for tomorrow. Korea, in particular, must draw on strategic wisdom to defend its national interest with clear eyes.