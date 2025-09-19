A priest’s journey from self-denial to self-compassion

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

In church, the message was often repeated: love others but deny yourself. Many believers accepted this teaching without question, assuming that it would lead to peace of mind. For one Catholic priest, however, the result was not serenity but neurosis. Depression and anxiety grew instead. As he later came to realize, ignorance of the inner self can be a cause of illness. Without self-love, love for others is impossible. Harming oneself while professing care for others, he concluded, is chilling.This reflection is central to Father Matthew Hong Sung-nam’s latest book, "Father Hong Sung-nam’s Lifesaving Counseling Office" (2024).The priest’s life story is as dramatic as it is candid. He grew up under an authoritarian father, struggled with lethargy, alcoholism and suicidal impulses, and was once dismissed as having the fate of a fortune-teller. After ordination, he fought to preserve a parish threatened by redevelopment, resisting intimidation from hired thugs for five years — a period he calls the “Battle of Gajwa.” Later, during a bleak phase of self-punishing faith, he found an outlet through graduate studies in counseling. Today, he is active as a counselor and lecturer, and his account reads like a sincere confession.The book is marked by direct and unsparing language, in keeping with the author’s public style. It is both an unflinching self-analysis and an opening for readers to find healing through his experiences.Father Hong’s turning point came in his late 40s, when he encountered psychology. “Psychology was both the process and result of understanding myself,” he writes. The book’s subtitle is “A Heart That Loves Myself to the End.”He describes the relentless inner critic that many depressed individuals endure: “Inside me is a monster who stares with disapproval and constantly hurls scolding and abuse. Psychology calls this chronic self-criticism. It is neither conscience nor the voice of God. It is merely a vicious tyrant rooted in the mind. Most people with depression are gripped by this monster.”His testimony underscores the need for compassion directed inward as well as outward, suggesting that true love for others begins with learning to love oneself.