 Giants' Lee scores lone run in loss to Dodgers; Kim benched
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Baseball

print dictionary print

Giants' Lee scores lone run in loss to Dodgers; Kim benched

Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 15:51 Updated: 19 Sep. 2025, 16:18
Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants trots around the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the second inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sept. 8. [AFP/YONHAP]

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants trots around the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the second inning at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Sept. 8. [AFP/YONHAP]

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants scored his team's only run in their loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, with his fellow Korean player Kim Hye-seong staying on the bench for the winning team.
 
Lee went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run, as the Giants fell to the Dodgers 2-1 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time).
 

Related Article

The Giants drew 10 walks but struck out 14 times while managing just one hit in the loss.
 
Lee has now gone hitless in seven straight games. He is 0-for-20 with three walks during that stretch, which has seen his batting average drop from .271 to .261.
 
Batting seventh against the Dodgers, Lee lined out in the top of the second inning and struck out swinging in the fourth.
 
With the Giants down 2-0, Lee drew a walk to begin the seventh and came around to score on a bases-loaded walk issued to Rafael Devers.
 
Lee grounded out to second in his final plate appearance in the eighth inning.
 
Kim did not see action in this game. He has played sparingly since returning from a shoulder injury on Sept. 1. He has only logged 14 at-bats this month across eight games and has managed just one hit against six strikeouts.
 
This game was the first of the final four-game series between the two National League West rivals this season.

Yonhap
tags San Francisco Giants Lee Jung-hoo Korea

More in Baseball

Giants' Lee scores lone run in loss to Dodgers; Kim benched

KBO sets attendance records, but for disabled people, going to ballparks remains a challenge

Kim Ha-seong stays hot for Braves, pushes hitting streak to 6

Son of ex-All-Star selected 1st overall at KBO draft

Heroes hand Bears 6th straight loss in battle of cellar dwellers

Related Stories

Giants' Lee collects 2 hits in return to leadoff spot, Rays' Kim steals 2 bags

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo slugs two homers in win over Yankees in New York

SF Giants' Lee Jung-hoo gets 2 hits in 4-3 win over Phillies

San Francisco's Lee Jung-hoo extends hitting streak to 7 games in loss to Detroit Tigers

Giants' Lee Jung-hoo scores team-leading 20th run in loss to Brewers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)