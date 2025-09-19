Giants' Lee scores lone run in loss to Dodgers; Kim benched

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants scored his team's only run in their loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, with his fellow Korean player Kim Hye-seong staying on the bench for the winning team.Lee went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run, as the Giants fell to the Dodgers 2-1 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time).The Giants drew 10 walks but struck out 14 times while managing just one hit in the loss.Lee has now gone hitless in seven straight games. He is 0-for-20 with three walks during that stretch, which has seen his batting average drop from .271 to .261.Batting seventh against the Dodgers, Lee lined out in the top of the second inning and struck out swinging in the fourth.With the Giants down 2-0, Lee drew a walk to begin the seventh and came around to score on a bases-loaded walk issued to Rafael Devers.Lee grounded out to second in his final plate appearance in the eighth inning.Kim did not see action in this game. He has played sparingly since returning from a shoulder injury on Sept. 1. He has only logged 14 at-bats this month across eight games and has managed just one hit against six strikeouts.This game was the first of the final four-game series between the two National League West rivals this season.Yonhap