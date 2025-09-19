1 Indonesian missing after fishing boat sinks off Busan coast

A fishing vessel sank off the coast of the southeastern city of Busan on Friday, leaving one Indonesian crew member missing, the Coast Guard said.The 79-ton vessel sent a distress signal around noon before sinking 61.6 kilometers (38.27 miles) east of Busan's Songjeong harbor.Of the eight crew members onboard, seven — three South Koreans and four Indonesians — were rescued, while one Indonesian remained missing.The captain, who is in his 60s, was unconscious.The Coast Guard said it has sent patrol ships and aircraft to search the site of the sinking.Prime Minister Kim Min-seok gave emergency instructions to the oceans ministry and the Coast Guard to first rescue the missing crew member in collaboration with patrol ships and nearby fishing vessels, according to his office.He also instructed the defense minister to send available personnel and equipment to support the rescue operations.Yonhap