Powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Russia's far east Kamchatka region

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake has struck near the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. There were no immediate reports of damage.The quake’s epicenter was 127 kilometers (79 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, striking at 6:58 a.m. Friday, according to the USGS. It had a depth of 19.5 kilometers.The Pacific Tsunami Warning System briefly issued a tsunami threat but later lifted it.The initial quake was followed by a series of aftershocks with magnitudes of up to 5.8.The remote Kamchatka region has been hit by a series of powerful earthquakes over the past two months, including ones with a magnitude of 8.8 and two at 7.4.AP