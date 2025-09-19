Trump blames 'bad ratings' for Kimmel firing, muses pulling licenses for dissenting media
Published: 19 Sep. 2025, 10:49
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that ABC talk show host Jimmy Kimmel was fired because of "bad ratings above all else," following controversial remarks Kimmel made about the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.
Speaking at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the Chequers estate in Buckinghamshire, where Trump is on a state visit, the president said, “Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings, more than anything else, and he said a horrible thing about a great gentleman known as Charlie Kirk.”
“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said on Monday’s broadcast.
Kimmel also mocked Trump’s White House statement mourning Kirk, saying, "This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”
While returning from his trip to Britain, Trump gave his opinions about dissenting media figures aboard Air Force One.
“They’re giving me all this bad press, and they’re getting a license,” he said, according to the New York Times. “I would think maybe their license should be taken away.”
“All they do is hit Trump,” Trump said. “They’re licensed! They’re not allowed to do that. They’re an arm of the Democrat Party.”
Thursday’s press interview comes after a stream of posts by the president advocating for censorship of the media.
“Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED,” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday. “Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible."
The post went on to seemingly call for the firing of "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon and "Late Night" host Seth Meyers: "That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!”
Merely hours before Kimmel was taken off the air, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Brendan Carr said, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.”
“These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”
Speaking about Kirk, Trump said, “A great American was heinously assassinated for speaking his mind,” during Thursday’s press conference with Starmer, while adding that he plans to attend Kirk’s funeral on Sunday.
