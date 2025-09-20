 Samsung Electronics passes Nvidia's quality test for HBM3E chip supply
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Tech

print dictionary print

Samsung Electronics passes Nvidia's quality test for HBM3E chip supply

Published: 20 Sep. 2025, 11:02 Updated: 20 Sep. 2025, 11:13
Samsung Electronics' HBM3E [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

Samsung Electronics' HBM3E [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

 
Samsung Electronics is reportedly preparing to supply its 12-layer high bandwidth memory (HBM3E) chips to Nvidia.
 
According to industry sources on Friday, Samsung Electronics has passed Nvidia's quality test for its HBM3E chips.  
 

Related Article

 
HBM is a memory semiconductor attached to graphics processing units (GPUs) of Nvidia and AMD. The current mainstream product in the market is the 12-layer HBM3E.
 
Samsung Electronics has been supplying HBM3E 12-layer chips to AMD and Broadcom but had not passed Nvidia’s quality tests until recently. The company said it cannot confirm client-related matters.
 
SK hynix was the first to begin mass production of HBM3E 12-layer chips in September last year, followed by U.S.-based Micron, which secured Nvidia certification in the first quarter. Samsung Electronics delivered its first HBM3E 12-layer samples to Nvidia in February 2024 but did not receive approval for more than 19 months, and is finally set to join as the last supplier among the three memory makers.
 
Samsung Electronics' HBM3E supply volume to Nvidia is expected to be small this year. HBMs are preordered a year before, and SK hynix and Micron have already sold all of their quantities for this year.
 
The three chipmakers are now competing to supply the next-generation HBM4 chips. Samples have been delivered to major clients including Nvidia, eyeing commercial adoption in AI accelerators that are scheduled to be released next year.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIM SEO-HYUN [[email protected]]
tags korea tech Samsung Samsung Electronics Nvidia

More in Tech

Samsung Electronics passes Nvidia's quality test for HBM3E chip supply

From the Moonwalking to shelf stocking: KAIST unveils next-gen humanoid robot legs

Finance chief vows full support for AI-K-culture convergence as new growth engine

Apple and Samsung to release competing smartphones on Friday

Xiaomi to open 2nd, 3rd stores to serve as showrooms, service centers

Related Stories

Samsung struggles in 5 biggest phone markets

SK hynix shares hit 52-week high as Nvidia becomes world's most valuable company

Nvidia hitting the gas on green light for Samsung's HBM chips, CEO says

[NEWS ANALYSIS] Korea losing global tech race with subpar gov't support

Explainer: Why Nvidia takes it all, Samsung trails behind in AI boom
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)