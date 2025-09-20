Samsung Electronics passes Nvidia's quality test for HBM3E chip supply
Published: 20 Sep. 2025, 11:02 Updated: 20 Sep. 2025, 11:13
Samsung Electronics is reportedly preparing to supply its 12-layer high bandwidth memory (HBM3E) chips to Nvidia.
According to industry sources on Friday, Samsung Electronics has passed Nvidia's quality test for its HBM3E chips.
HBM is a memory semiconductor attached to graphics processing units (GPUs) of Nvidia and AMD. The current mainstream product in the market is the 12-layer HBM3E.
Samsung Electronics has been supplying HBM3E 12-layer chips to AMD and Broadcom but had not passed Nvidia’s quality tests until recently. The company said it cannot confirm client-related matters.
SK hynix was the first to begin mass production of HBM3E 12-layer chips in September last year, followed by U.S.-based Micron, which secured Nvidia certification in the first quarter. Samsung Electronics delivered its first HBM3E 12-layer samples to Nvidia in February 2024 but did not receive approval for more than 19 months, and is finally set to join as the last supplier among the three memory makers.
Samsung Electronics' HBM3E supply volume to Nvidia is expected to be small this year. HBMs are preordered a year before, and SK hynix and Micron have already sold all of their quantities for this year.
The three chipmakers are now competing to supply the next-generation HBM4 chips. Samples have been delivered to major clients including Nvidia, eyeing commercial adoption in AI accelerators that are scheduled to be released next year.
