 Le Sserafim successfully concludes pop-up store events with Amazon Music
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Le Sserafim successfully concludes pop-up store events with Amazon Music

Published: 20 Sep. 2025, 12:05
Le Sserafim and Amazon Music's pop-up in Seattle [SOURCE MUSIC]

Le Sserafim and Amazon Music's pop-up in Seattle [SOURCE MUSIC]

 
Le Sserafim's agency Source Music announced Saturday the group successfully concluded its pop-up store events with Amazon Music in the United States, with over 1,700 people visiting.  
 
Le Sserafim teamed up with Amazon Music to run a pop-up in Los Angeles on Sept. 11 and Seattle on Sept. 16, selling the girl group's merch such as clothes, bags and key chains.
 

Related Article

 
More than 1,700 people visited the two pop-up stores.  
 
Fans that visited could purchase the merch using Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, which tracks items customers leave with using AI and automatically charges for purchases.  
 
The pop-up took place in line with Le Sserafim's North American leg of the ″Easy Crazy Hot″ tour, which started with a concert in Chicago on Sept. 5. The girl group is set to perform in Las Vegas on Saturday and wrap up the North American leg of the tour with a performance in Mexico City on Tuesday.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea Le Sserafim Amazon Music

More in K-pop

Le Sserafim successfully concludes pop-up store events with Amazon Music

Twice announces EP release to celebrate 10th anniversary

BigHit holding global auditions for next-gen boy band talent

Blackpink adds new shows to Asia 'Deadline' tour due to fan demand

Boy band Onewe to release 4th EP 'Maze : Ad Astra'

Related Stories

Le Sserafim goes 'least Le Sserafim' for new EP 'Hot'

Le Sserafim's new album 'Crazy' to be a mix of hip-hop, techno and EDM

Le Sserafim earns gold certification for 'Unforgiven' album from RIAJ

'Learning from our mistakes': Le Sserafim begins road to redemption with 'Crazy' EP

Le Sserafim announces first-ever North American tour
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)