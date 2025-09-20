Le Sserafim successfully concludes pop-up store events with Amazon Music
Published: 20 Sep. 2025, 12:05
- LEE TAE-HEE
Le Sserafim's agency Source Music announced Saturday the group successfully concluded its pop-up store events with Amazon Music in the United States, with over 1,700 people visiting.
Le Sserafim teamed up with Amazon Music to run a pop-up in Los Angeles on Sept. 11 and Seattle on Sept. 16, selling the girl group's merch such as clothes, bags and key chains.
Fans that visited could purchase the merch using Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, which tracks items customers leave with using AI and automatically charges for purchases.
The pop-up took place in line with Le Sserafim's North American leg of the ″Easy Crazy Hot″ tour, which started with a concert in Chicago on Sept. 5. The girl group is set to perform in Las Vegas on Saturday and wrap up the North American leg of the tour with a performance in Mexico City on Tuesday.
